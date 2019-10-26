Menu
Gympie hockey - Georgia Fitzpatrick, Molly Hodgson, Grace Dixon, Kaitlyn Collyer and Jess Wilcox.
Sport

Unstoppable Gympie hockey young guns ready to strike at next level

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
26th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
HOCKEY: Five rising stars of Gympie hockey are preparing for the next level when they head to Toowoomba next year.

Georgia Fitzpatrick, Molly Hodgson, Grace Dixon, Kaitlyn Collyer and Jess Wilcox will be part of the Queensland development squad.

Gympie hockey champions - back, from left: Errol Deen (coach) Jess Wilcox, Claire Dixon, Georgia Fitzpatrick, Kaitlyn Collyer, Jarrah Mcintosh, Halle Livermore-Cave and Hannah Collyer (manager).Front- Zoe Parker, Molly Hodgson, Lilly Baker, Romy Whittaker, Grace Dixon, Hannah Wilcox, Amelia Garner and Charlotte Smith.
“They will train underneath experienced Queensland coaches and getting their name known for future selection in a Queensland team,” under-15 girls’ rep coach Errol Deen said.

“The girls will hold their own among the training squad and it will be good to get new experiences from different coaches, which will help their development for the future.”

The young guns will work off the momentum from the Queensland championships held last month in Gladstone.

The under-15s were undefeated, scoring 23 goals and winning the grand final three-nil against Cairns.

“We all thought we would have a good chance of winning and we just wanted to go out and crush it,” Dixon said.

“Our first game was against Brisbane and it was quite hard.

“When we won it gave us a boost.”

Dixon was dubbed the Best Player in Division 2.

“I was so honoured to get that medal. It was a dream come true and it was probably the highlight of my year,” she said.

