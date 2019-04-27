Unstoppable Devils pile on 49 points to thrash Dolphins

CHARGING FORWARD: Devils forward Blaine Watson finds a gap to go cross the line for one of his seven tries of the game.

Rugby League: The charging forward from the Gympie Devils under-13s could not be stopped in the 49-16 victory over the Kawana Dolphins on Saturday.

If there was a hole in the defensive line or a flat footed opposition player, you can count on Blaine Watson to attack them.

Watson scored seven of the Devils 10 tries, one he ran almost the length of the field.

"The one I ran most of the field stood out for me,” he said.

"I have been working a lot on my fitness every afternoon, push-ups and sprints.

"I want to make it to the NRL (National Rugby League). Being the biggest and fastest in the comp is pretty handy.”

Apart from scoring all those tries, the moment of the game that stood out for Watson was putting on those big shots.

"Tackling hard and hearing the crowd say 'Ohhh' when you hit them hard,” he said.

There are still areas Watson needs to improve in his game.

"I need to be deeper off the five-eighth and running onto the ball harder,” he said.

"That is not just me but all the other forwards.”

Devils coach Andrew Noy was very proud of his boys.

"They did fantastic. They stuck to the game plan we had set in place and showed up for each other all day,” he said.

"We let a few tries too many in at the end but that is expected with the boys getting a bit tired.”

The fast style of play did not come easy for the boys, but something that is becoming apart of their game.

"That's something we've been working on,” Noy said.

"Of course, the big forwards we've got, we have probably the biggest in the comp, so that helps us a lot.”

The agile forwards made a few meters, with offloads but Noy said his boys need to work on their support.

"Offloads is something we have been pushing for with our forwards,” he said.

"We didn't back-up, in support, as well as I would have liked us to but that is something we have to work on for next week.

"Blaine Watson is a very talented player, if he focuses on his footy he is going to go a long way.”

The Devils will head to Caboolture next weekend to take on the Snakes.