25°
News

Unstable activity over Gympie could bring severe storm

An indication of wind speed predicted to hit the region later today. Image courtesy of BSCH Stormcast.
An indication of wind speed predicted to hit the region later today. Image courtesy of BSCH Stormcast. Contributed
Frances Klein
by

UNSTABLE activity over the Gympie region could culminate in a severe storm today, the Bureau of Meteorology is cautioning.

"A highly unstable upper level trough is sitting over the region,” BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said.

He described the likelihood of a severe storm as "quite likely” and said if occurring it could bring "strong winds up to 90km/h, flash flooding, some hail and even the odd tornado”.

Contributed

"It's so unstable it could be even late this morning,” he said, despite storm activity usually appearing in the afternoon.

"We have seen rainfall in the Wide Bay and Capricornia this morning between 20-40mm - that's the kind of rain coming,” he said.

The rain will add to the higher than average October falls Gympie has had this month, which total 246.4mm so far.

In the past 10 days Gympie has recorded 186.4mm, with a peak of 45.4 last Saturday, October 14.

GYMPIE FORECAST: The working week could kick off with a severe storm in the Gympie region, followed by increasingly hot conditions. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
GYMPIE FORECAST: The working week could kick off with a severe storm in the Gympie region, followed by increasingly hot conditions. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The forecaster is urging residents to watch for severe weather warnings through out the day.

The weather is predicted to clear by later this evening.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology forecast gympie weather october rain week wet

Gympie Times
Mention of 'mosque' in Gympie ignites terror-style threat

Mention of 'mosque' in Gympie ignites terror-style threat

Terror-style threats to Gympie Muslim group a new backward step

Blue sky morning gets us outside - but more rain to come

MAKING THE MOST OF IT: Dave Maurer and son Jordan Maurer escape the house with Roxy and Spot at Rainbow Beach.

Gorgeous morning gets Gympie region outdoors, but more rain coming

Monkland St car jack accused remand

CRIME SPREE: A Gympie car jacking accused has been remanded to appear in Dalby court next month on a list of serious offences between ie and the Darling Downs.

Dalby man remanded for court on charges from there to Gympie

Rainbow Beach and its have-a-go cricket club need you

PUT YOURSELF IN THIS PICTURE: The Rainbow Beach Cricket Club wants you, almost as much as it wants a new synthetic pitch to replace the now slightly torn and frayed version in place at the moment.

Fun the name of the game and Merv O'Neill is deadly serious about it

Local Partners