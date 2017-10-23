Unstable activity over Gympie could bring severe storm

An indication of wind speed predicted to hit the region later today. Image courtesy of BSCH Stormcast.

UNSTABLE activity over the Gympie region could culminate in a severe storm today, the Bureau of Meteorology is cautioning.

"A highly unstable upper level trough is sitting over the region,” BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said.

He described the likelihood of a severe storm as "quite likely” and said if occurring it could bring "strong winds up to 90km/h, flash flooding, some hail and even the odd tornado”.

"It's so unstable it could be even late this morning,” he said, despite storm activity usually appearing in the afternoon.

"We have seen rainfall in the Wide Bay and Capricornia this morning between 20-40mm - that's the kind of rain coming,” he said.

The rain will add to the higher than average October falls Gympie has had this month, which total 246.4mm so far.

In the past 10 days Gympie has recorded 186.4mm, with a peak of 45.4 last Saturday, October 14.

GYMPIE FORECAST: The working week could kick off with a severe storm in the Gympie region, followed by increasingly hot conditions. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The forecaster is urging residents to watch for severe weather warnings through out the day.

The weather is predicted to clear by later this evening.