Unreliable, inadequate Gympie train services in spotlight

INADEQUATE and unreliable train services to and from Gympie prompted a briefing with Queensland Rail last week.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said he had requested the briefing after receiving numerous complaints about the standard of train services which are provided from Gympie North to Brisbane.

"I receive representations from a many constituents concerned about the current status of the service,” Mr Perrett said.

"Residents want to use the service but they need to have confidence in what is provided.

"The briefing recognised that services to and from Gympie created a number of issues about reliability, frequent delays, number and frequencies of services and patronage.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Philippe Coquerand

"I was advised this was the result of regular breakdowns and the need to replace of out-of-date signalling and rolling stock.

"In January we learnt that Queensland Rail data revealed that 134 of 414 total delays on the Gympie to Brisbane line over the past two years were caused by rolling stock damage.

"Gympie may be the furthest north point of the commuter service however residents deserve better.

"They need confidence in a reliable service - one that will actually run and not be cancelled.

"It is difficult for residents to turn up and commit to using the service to travel to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane when they do not even know if a train will turn up.

"Even today I have been advised that those who have taken the trip to Brisbane will have to catch buses from Nambour to Landsborough because a tree is across the line.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey Kevin Farmer

"Unless there has been some major storm I would have thought that keeping the track clear of fallen branches was just a normal part of an ongoing maintenance program.

"I have written to the Minister for Transport to allocate resources to deal with these issues and has asked to be kept updated on planned upgrades to problem areas,” he said.