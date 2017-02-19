Unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed

BIG FINE: A man has been fined more than $1000 for driving unlicensed in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

A GYMPIE man who drove an unregistered and uninsured car on Old Maryborough Rd on January 23, while his licence was suspended for unpaid penalties, had an excuse for the part about penalties.

But the excuse was not good enough for Magistrate M Bice, who fined Dean Bruce Schiffmann a total of $1077 in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Mr Bice also disqualified Schiffmann for one month.

Schiffmann told the court he had not realised his licence was suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry, because he had changed address.,