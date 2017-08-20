23°
News

Unregistered, uninsured and on four drugs

Arthur Gorrie
| 20th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Drug drivers faced penalties in Gympie Magistrates Court
Drug drivers faced penalties in Gympie Magistrates Court monkeybusinessimages

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN UNREGISTERED car was probably the first thing that drew police attention to Craig Ian Jones when he drove in Gympie on May 3.

Dilated pupils and an inability to stand still were further bad signs, along with a previous history of driving under the influence of drugs and drink driving, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Jones, 45, of Gympie pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The court was told a blood test showed two kinds of amphetamine, diazepam and nor diazepam. Jones' defence representative said unfortunate circumstances, including a serious head injury and personal tragedy had disrupted Jones' life, cost him his business and turned him to drugs.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Jones $600 for drug driving, with six months disqualification, along with fines of $200 for false number plates and $450 each for the unregistered and uninsured car offences.

An Anderleigh man's positive drug test for meth amphetamine at Pomona on Friday last week, breached Supreme Court bail conditions and made him a bad risk for continued magistrates court bail on other matters, Magistrate Ross Woodford ruled on Thursday.

Benjamin Daniel Stewart, 26, pleaded guilty to the breach.

Defence solicitor Greg Wildie said Stewart had "succumbed to a weakness, a little bit like an alcoholic falling off the wagon.”

Mr Woodford revoked Stewart's magistrates court bail and fined him $800 for breaching Supreme Court bail, entered into on August 3.

Truck driver Aaron Stephen Collishaw told the court, "It was a mate's birthday and I had a bit of a smoke” and had been booked coming back from the Sunshine Coast the next day, June 25.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

"Just remorseful,” said John Reginald Lord, 39, of Kandanga, when asked if he had any comment on shi charge of driving with marijuana in his system.

"I just stuffed up. You get that,” he said.

He was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Timing

Connor Jozef Leith, 23, of Burrum Heads pleaded guilty to driving on a provisional licence with ecstasy and marijuana in his system on July 16.

"I took the drugs 24 hours before. It was a stupid mistake. I thought they would be out of my system,” he said.

He also was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Tiffany Peta Merigan, 23 of Gympie, pleaded guilty to driving on a provisional licence and was also fined $600 and disqualified.

Sean Gerald Wilkins, 28, of Peachester, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months for driving with marijuana in his system on July 5.

Zachary Stephen McLean, 20, of Gympie, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months for driving on July 5 with marijuana in his system, despite telling the court he did not smoke the drug.

Asked how it got into his system, he said it must have been a result of being near people who were smoking the drug.

And it what may have been a first in the Gympie Magistrates Court district, Terry Duncan Weston, 42 of Gympie was granted a drug driving offence work licence, to allow him to drive to and from work at the Sunshine Coast between noon and midnight, five days a week.

Magistrate Ross Woodford asked if work licences could be issued on drug driving matters and both Weston and the police prosecutor said they had checked and found that it was allowed.

Weston was fined $600 and disqualified for nine months, except for work.

Gympie Times

Topics:  amphetamine diazepam drug drivers gympie court gympie crime thc

Brown working his way back from bad break

Brown working his way back from bad break

RICHMOND star Nathan Brown says he felt like an 86-year-old man when he ran his first steps this month following his horrific broken leg in May

We are not homophobic, but...

The debate still rages locally over same sex marriage.

Our issues and concerns must be addressed

Valley Show: Still going strong after 98 years

Lotus and Bella Leucht.

The Mary Valley Show attracting some of it's best crowds yet

GALLERY: Fun and fashion at the races

Monica Belz.

Fashion and fun meet at the Gympie Showgrounds

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

Medieval village to host renaissance fayre

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

What's on the small screen this week

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl and The Block's kids bedrooms are sure to inspire.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

What's On? 10 things to see and do this week

Judah Kelly will be rocking the Muster stage this week

There's plenty to see and do this week

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION ON SITE...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK

43 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK This spacious timber home is situated on a large 1489m2 block within a short walking distance to Mary Street, primary school and...

PRICED TO SELL!!!

5/35 Cootharaba Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a quality unit in a great location. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms with built-ins, one bathroom and open plan...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

MUST BE SOLD!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFER'S OVER...

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $379,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

GREAT LOCATION!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Tidy 3 bedroom home, flood free and walking distance to new aquatic recreation centre. andbull; good sized bedrooms andbull;Lounge, kitchen/dining andbull;Bathroom...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.