Unregistered, uninsured and on four drugs

AN UNREGISTERED car was probably the first thing that drew police attention to Craig Ian Jones when he drove in Gympie on May 3.

Dilated pupils and an inability to stand still were further bad signs, along with a previous history of driving under the influence of drugs and drink driving, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Jones, 45, of Gympie pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The court was told a blood test showed two kinds of amphetamine, diazepam and nor diazepam. Jones' defence representative said unfortunate circumstances, including a serious head injury and personal tragedy had disrupted Jones' life, cost him his business and turned him to drugs.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Jones $600 for drug driving, with six months disqualification, along with fines of $200 for false number plates and $450 each for the unregistered and uninsured car offences.

An Anderleigh man's positive drug test for meth amphetamine at Pomona on Friday last week, breached Supreme Court bail conditions and made him a bad risk for continued magistrates court bail on other matters, Magistrate Ross Woodford ruled on Thursday.

Benjamin Daniel Stewart, 26, pleaded guilty to the breach.

Defence solicitor Greg Wildie said Stewart had "succumbed to a weakness, a little bit like an alcoholic falling off the wagon.”

Mr Woodford revoked Stewart's magistrates court bail and fined him $800 for breaching Supreme Court bail, entered into on August 3.

Truck driver Aaron Stephen Collishaw told the court, "It was a mate's birthday and I had a bit of a smoke” and had been booked coming back from the Sunshine Coast the next day, June 25.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

"Just remorseful,” said John Reginald Lord, 39, of Kandanga, when asked if he had any comment on shi charge of driving with marijuana in his system.

"I just stuffed up. You get that,” he said.

He was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Timing

Connor Jozef Leith, 23, of Burrum Heads pleaded guilty to driving on a provisional licence with ecstasy and marijuana in his system on July 16.

"I took the drugs 24 hours before. It was a stupid mistake. I thought they would be out of my system,” he said.

He also was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Tiffany Peta Merigan, 23 of Gympie, pleaded guilty to driving on a provisional licence and was also fined $600 and disqualified.

Sean Gerald Wilkins, 28, of Peachester, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months for driving with marijuana in his system on July 5.

Zachary Stephen McLean, 20, of Gympie, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months for driving on July 5 with marijuana in his system, despite telling the court he did not smoke the drug.

Asked how it got into his system, he said it must have been a result of being near people who were smoking the drug.

And it what may have been a first in the Gympie Magistrates Court district, Terry Duncan Weston, 42 of Gympie was granted a drug driving offence work licence, to allow him to drive to and from work at the Sunshine Coast between noon and midnight, five days a week.

Magistrate Ross Woodford asked if work licences could be issued on drug driving matters and both Weston and the police prosecutor said they had checked and found that it was allowed.

Weston was fined $600 and disqualified for nine months, except for work.