Unpaid fines and compo bring them back to court

UNPAID fines, restitution and compensation brought already convicted offenders back to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Steven Cambell Duff, of Southside, still had $851.14 to pay on court-ordered restitution, the court was told on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order.

He was given another two months to pay.

Gympie man Dean Bruce Schiffmann faces an unpaid Gympie Regional Council fine of $650, but following his appearance he will also have to pay $665.50 professional costs and court costs of $96.15.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Caine John Ryan, 33, was given an extension of time to pay a fine after the court was told he had been unable to do so because he was in jail.

Tin Can Bay man Daniel John King, 26, also received an extension of time to pay $2430.

King now has until November 5 to find the money.

And a warrant was issued for the arrest of William James Day, who owes $1222 to the court. He has paid only $55 of the court-ordered amount, according to a court order on Monday.