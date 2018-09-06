Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JAIL PROBLEM: A Gympie man has been given an extension of time to pay a fine, as he is in jail.
JAIL PROBLEM: A Gympie man has been given an extension of time to pay a fine, as he is in jail. napatcha
News

Unpaid fines and compo bring them back to court

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNPAID fines, restitution and compensation brought already convicted offenders back to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Steven Cambell Duff, of Southside, still had $851.14 to pay on court-ordered restitution, the court was told on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order.

He was given another two months to pay.

Gympie man Dean Bruce Schiffmann faces an unpaid Gympie Regional Council fine of $650, but following his appearance he will also have to pay $665.50 professional costs and court costs of $96.15.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Caine John Ryan, 33, was given an extension of time to pay a fine after the court was told he had been unable to do so because he was in jail.

Tin Can Bay man Daniel John King, 26, also received an extension of time to pay $2430.

King now has until November 5 to find the money.

And a warrant was issued for the arrest of William James Day, who owes $1222 to the court. He has paid only $55 of the court-ordered amount, according to a court order on Monday.

gympie court gympie crime magistrates court unpaid compensation unpaid fines
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    $550k raised for homeless man ‘gone’

    $550k raised for homeless man ‘gone’

    Offbeat A COUPLE who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a homeless man in the US who had shown the woman an act of kindness have been accused of spending it.

    • 6th Sep 2018 4:31 AM
    Jobs up for grabs for Christmas

    premium_icon Jobs up for grabs for Christmas

    Careers There's a surge of activity on top job websites.

    • 6th Sep 2018 3:46 AM
    'Enough is enough': Gympie farmers back 10c milk levy

    premium_icon 'Enough is enough': Gympie farmers back 10c milk levy

    Politics Push for change welcomed, but they say other changes needed as well.

    40 years on: 12 photos from Brothers' premiership reunion

    premium_icon 40 years on: 12 photos from Brothers' premiership reunion

    Rugby League Check out 12 of our best happy snaps as the old boys reunited.

    Local Partners