Unofficial Gympie region site that is turning into RV park

This letter writer believes the the old Matilda (Puma) service station at Kybong is suited to a RV Park. It is an easy drive from Brisbane or Bundaberg or Toowoomba, they say. Contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHAT is the future plan for the Matilda site?

Is it freehold or leasehold?

In other words, who is the owner?

We passed it a few days ago and there were at least 15 RV rigs of various sizes parked there.

We have read of council's suggested RV park on or near railway property abutting the Rattler area. But then again, the Showgrounds was a former suggestion some time ago and that seems to have sunk into oblivion.

The legendary Matilda statue at Puma Kybong. Jonathan Wood Photography

The Matilda area looks absolutely suited to a RV Park. It is an easy drive from Brisbane or Bundaberg or Toowoomba.

It is set up with all facilities, play ground, commercial plumbing, commercial electrical supply, currently fuel and food outlets. And lots of space.

These could be easily adapted to site structure points. Trees could be planted for shade with barbecue areas and seating. Plenty of room for an off-leash park. The basics are there, and not only would it be another source of employment, and probably attract Government recreation funding.

The major attraction to me is the pleasant drive and safe approach/exit along the quiet Old Bruce Highway for any size RV or caravan/trailer. It is adjacent to the aerodrome, a secure park and drive to Gympie, a couple of tourist outlets, a towing yard, and mobile signal area.

Gympie has to plan now for the bypass of the town.

That was emphasised in a recent meeting of business owners.

We have so many attractions - museums galore (historical/mining/ forestry/gun/bone), art gallery; some lovely food outlets, national standard MX and cycle tracks, abseiling, aquatic centre, bike trails and river walks, now being upgraded, equestrian centres, camel farm.

The revised concept plan for an RV Park near the Rattler railway station in the heart of Gympie. contributed

It is the jump-off point for the coastal attractions, the Conondales and hiking, Borumba Dam and other inland fishing and camping areas, berry picking, aquaculture farms and local dairy produce, various unique festivals, must actively feature gold panning.

Look at other towns bypassed over the years, see what they have done, even at overseas examples. Think outside the square and do something that is Gympie Shire?.

The RV bush telegraph is faster than its carriers.

Word would soon get out if a really decent RV Park was created.

Has this potential been discussed?

G. PENROSE,

GYMPIE