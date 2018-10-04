Menu
Wide Bay Pro Wrestling are hosting their biggest live show yet next weekend.
Wide Bay Pro Wrestling are hosting their biggest live show yet next weekend.
Unmissable wrestling event coming to Gympie next weekend

JOSH PRESTON
4th Oct 2018 10:48 AM
WRESTLING: Anyone familiar with the WWE would know to expect absolutely anything at a live wrestling event, and the Wide Bay Pro Wrestling Revenge show next Saturday night promises to be no exception.

Featuring a card stacked with nine nail-biting matches - including number one contender's matches for the Wide Bay World Championship and the Bruteforce Title - the Gympie South State School will be the venue for two hours of hard hitting entertainment.

Wide Bay Pro Wrestling founder Anthony Puleo said months of planning had gone into what he hopes will be the promotion's biggest and most exciting night yet.

"We have most definitely had a lot of interest in this event, we're hoping to get between 150 to 200 on the night but with so many people in Gympie that night for the Rush festival it could be anything,” Mr Puleo said. "Anything could happen, there could be a title won on the night but there's no guarantee the champion will leave with the belt.

"At the drop of a hat everything could change, that's what makes these shows so exciting.”

Two Gympie rookies, including 16-year-old Piper Reece, will be involved in practice matches and training drills when Wide Bay Pro Wrestling previews Revenge at the Museum Markets this Sunday. More details on Wide Bay Pro Wrestling's Facebook page.

gympie entertainment gympie news gympie region gympie south state school gympie sport pro wrestling title fight what's on in gympie wide bay pro wrestling wide bay wrestling wrestling
