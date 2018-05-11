UNMISSABLE: 22 things to do in the Gympie region this month

COLOURFUL: The Gympie show heads an extensive list of things to do this month.

COLOURFUL: The Gympie show heads an extensive list of things to do this month. Renee Albrecht

1. Mary Valley Rattler Welcome to Gympie Party

WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Old Gympie Station, Tozer St, Gympie

WITH the legendary 974 steam locomotive due for delivery at Gympie on Wednesday at approximately 4:44pm, locals can come and see a special part of heritage on display at the station this Saturday.

The steam train will arrive at 10am and remain on display until it departs for the workshop at 4pm. Live music and historic station tours will round out the attractions, and the cafe will be open from 7:30am to 4pm

Ring 07 5348 9606 to book for dining.

2. National Road Safety Week

WHEN: This week, 1-4 May

WHERE: Smithfield St, Gympie

SMITHFIELD St will light up yellow for the week as part of Gympie Regional Council's efforts to mark National Road Safety Week.

Formerly Yellow Ribbon National Road Safety Week, the initiative recognises the 1200 people who die and 30,000+ injured on Australian roads each year.

The week was instigated by Peter Frazer and his organisation SARAH (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) following the tragic death of his daughter Sarah on the Hume Highway in 2013.

Locals can wear a yellow ribbon to show support for National Road Safety Week, with the ribbons and more available from http://www.sarahgroup.org/

Smithfield Street. LEEROY TODD

3. 2018 Hot Rod & Rockabilly Rumble

WHEN: Sunday, May 6, 11am-7pm

WHERE: LOT 1 Turana St, Rainbow Beach

HOW MUCH: Adults $5, Kids under 16 free

CHECK out this year's edition of the Hot Rod & Rockabilly Rumble, featuring a range of choppers, classic cars and some rockabilly and rock and roll bands.

This event is part of the Rainbow Beach community's efforts to rally behind the family of 33-year-old Kelly Mason, who lost her battle with cancer last Sunday.

Food and drink is available, with live acts The Haymakers and The Rock & Roll Boys taking the stage from 11am to close.

Hot Rods will be on display at Rainbow Beach this Sunday. Jenna Thompson

4. Mother's Day Paella in the Paddock

WHEN: Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, 11am-2pm

WHERE: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd Wolvi

MAKE your Mother's Day a special one with a paella lunch at Cooloola Berries. There is live music to enjoy from 11am to 1pm, and the full cafe menu is also available. Kids are welcome and can play in the paddock. Call Kim for breakfast and lunch bookings on 5486 7512.

Kim and Jason Lewis from Cooloola Berries. Amber Macpherson

5. Kandanga Family Picnic

WHEN: Monday, May 7, from 2:30pm

WHERE: Kandanga Kitchen, Kandanga Farm Store, 93 Main Street, Kandanga

HOW MUCH: $20 per person ($55 for a family of 2 adults 2 children under 12)

HELP celebrate the new Kandanga Farm store at the family picnic. Delicious food made from local seasonal and chemical free produce will be available.

Phone 0421 557 105 or visit www.kandangakitchen.com.au or find them on Facebook.

The Kandanga Kitchen and Kandanga Farm Store crew (from left) Bec Edmonds, Tim and Amber Scott and Trent Kirkwood.

6. May Day Festival, Mary Valley Chamber Of Commerce Inc.

WHEN: Monday, May 7, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Imbil Railway Station Precinct

JOIN IN the fun and games at Imbil as the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce works to raise funds for the Imbil Heritage Park redevelopment project.

Chipping and putting competitions, a tug-a-war, beer and tasty treats are all available.

Call Kim with enquiries on 0428 845 362.

Imbil train station. Warren Lynam

7. ABBA Re-Bjorn Live at Gympie RSL

WHEN: Saturday, May 26 from 8pm - 11pm

WHERE: 217 Mary Street, Gympie

FANS of the legendary Swedish supergroup are sure enjoy a night full of classic ABBA hits, along with the RSL's delicious regular menu.

Tickets are on sale at reception, phone the RSL on 5482 1018 for more information.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will lead the 5 Chefs Long Table Dinner. Chris Ison ROK190218cbeef3

8. 5 Chefs Long Table Dinner

WHEN: Saturday, May 26, 5:30pm - 10pm

WHERE: Old Gympie Station, Tozer St, Gympie

HOW MUCH: $100 per person

THIS 1920's themed event features a five course degustation experience presented by Food Ambassador Matt Golinski and a team of local chefs.

Book online at www.5chefsdinner.eventbrite.com.au. or phone 1300 307 800 for more information.

This is just one of the events scheduled as part of the 2018 GourMay calendar, visit https://www.celebrategympie.com.au/gourmay/ for more information.

The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, May 29, 2016. Will Hunter

9. Goomeri Pumpkin Festival & The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll

WHEN: Sunday, May 27, from 8am

WHERE: Burnett Highway, Goomeri

THE all-day program is back again in 2018, featuring all sorts of pumpkin-themed events and capped by the famous Pumpkin Roll. Don't miss out!

Dan and Steph from My Kitchen Rules at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. Tobi Loftus

Modified Sedans are always a favourite on the Mountain. Leeroy Todd

10. Gympie Speedway End of Season Spectacular

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, Gates open 3pm, racing from 5pm

WHERE: 328 Noosa Road, Gympie

HOW MUCH: Adults $25, 13 years to 17 years $20 (H/S Student ID required), Senior Card Holders $20 (Senior Card required), Unaccompanied Children, 12 years and under $10, children 12 years and under free (if accompanied by Adult)

BE SURE to check out the final Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway event of the current season. Visit the Speedway Facebook page for more.

Matt Pascoe, Gympie's Mothar Mountain Speedway Contributed

11. Brisbane Gang Show, Gympie

WHEN: Saturday, May 26, 7pm-8pm

WHERE: Gympie Pavilion and Conference Centre, 77 Exhibition Rd, Southside

HOW MUCH: $10pp or $20 for families

A SPECIAL opportunity to see Brisbane Scouts and Guides put on a rare regional show in our region. Head to https://brisbanegangshow.com.au/ for more.

12. The Gympie Show

Gympie Show Rodeo - Cody Tincknell 7-12 Poddy Ride Leeroy Todd

WHEN: Thursday, May 17 to Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Gympie Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd, Southside

HOW MUCH: See website for full price list.

ONE OF the standout events on Gympie's calendar, the show is something you simply can't miss. See the website at https://gympieshow.com.au/tickets/ for online and gate ticket prices, including 3-day and single day passes.

Chris Turner from Maunsell Park Droughtmasters competed in last year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

13. Leaving Jackson - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Story

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 7:30pm-9:30pm

WHERE: Heritage Theatre Gympie, 32 Mellor St

HOW MUCH: $47 Admit One, $42 group and concession

A TRULY legendary story of musical romance brought to the stage through a two-hour live concert experience. Book tickets online or ring Gympie Civic Centre on 1300 307 800 for more information.

Jeff Carter brings a Johnny Cash tribute show to Gympie this month. Contributed

14. Warbirds to roar over Tin Can Bay

WHEN: Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Kidd Straight, 1km past Cooloola Cove and Community Complex turnoff (well signposted)

HOW MUCH: gold coin donation

Southern Cross Air Force Warbirds and Airshow will feature Aaron Garle's fantastic jet, which is powered by a genuine turbine engine. The public will be catered for with a full canteen selling hot and cold food and drinks, so this is a great family-day outing.

TIN CAN BAY WARBIRDS. Mark Williamson

15. Gympie Garden Expo

WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 9am-4pm and Sunday, May 6, 9am-3pm

WHERE: Gympie Showgrounds, Exhibition Road, Southside

A "wonderful array of plant and orchid displays to inspire and delight” across two packed days. More information can be found at https://gympiegardenexpo.com.au/

Last year's Gympie garden expo - View from the top. Tom Daunt

16. The Property Shop's Picnic in the Park for Mother's Day

WHEN: Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Nelson Reserve, Bruce Highway, Gympie

HOW MUCH: FREE

A fun day out for the entire family on Mother's Day, with prizes, give-aways, live music and entertainment all on offer. Visit The Property Shop on Facebook to find out more.

Ellie Morris from Camelot Dairies with Trudy Clark and camels from Cruizey Camel Rides. Frances Klein

17. Mother's Day at Camelot Dairies

WHEN: Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, 10am-11:30am

WHERE: 23 Waugh Road, Scrubby Creek

A CUPPA and cuddles with camels feature at Camelot Dairies' special Mother's Day event. Bookings are essential, so jump on www.camelotcamedairies.com.au to secure your place.

Camel milk is a different beverage, available from Camelot Dairies. Contributed

18. Faerie Festival 2018

WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 11:30am-7pm

WHERE: Lake Alford Recreational Area, Brisbane Rd, Gympie

HOW MUCH: Adults $5, kids up to 15 $3

ADULTS and children are encouraged to wear their "finest fantasy costumes and enjoy the wonders of the faerie realm” on this action-packed day. Contact Tina Forest Faerie on 0423 789 198 for more information.

An example of what will be on offer at this month's Faerie festival at Lake Alford. Pictured is Street performer Jaelith Fey, the Snow Faerie. John McCutcheon

19. GourMAY Hangi

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 4pm-10pm

WHERE: Kandanga Country Club, 4 Bowling Club Road, Kandanga

HOW MUCH: $25 per person, includes a meal and dessert.

THE Kandanga Country Club is hosting their very own New Zealand Hangi, in which a wide range of meats and vegetables are placed into the ground and cooked in the traditional Maori way. Live music is also on offer. Ring 5484 3253 for bookings.

The Kandanga Country Club.

20. Cooroy Fusion Festival

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 9am-5pm

WHERE: 5 Maple Street, Cooroy

SHOWCASING "all of the things that make the Cooroy community so special”, the Fusion festival is a free, family-friendly community event. Get more information at www.cooroyfusionfestival.com.au

Mother's Day Card Making at Cooroy Fusion Festival. LEO WILES

21. Big Rosella Festival

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 9am-4pm

WHERE: 2 Reilly Rd, Woolooga

HOW MUCH: $5 per person, kids under 12 FREE

RETURNING for another year, the Big Rosella Festival at Woolooga features walking farm tours, fresh farm-grown produce and cooking masterclasses among the entertainment on offer. Book tickets via www.gympieboxoffice.com.au or at the gate.

ROSELLA FESTIVAL: Chef Glen Barratt from Wild Canary cooked up some tasty chicken using CC's Kitchen Products at the Big Rosella Festival in 2016.

22. Film and Curry night at Mary Valley Country Harvest Co-operative

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, from 6pm

WHERE: Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St, Kandanga

HOW MUCH: Adults $25, Kids 8-15 years $10, Kids under 7 FREE

CATCH a special screening of the documentary about five young and inexperienced farmers trying to make something out of nothing in a truly demanding profession. Delicious curries on offer and other short films prior to the To Make a Farm screening. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MaryValleyCountryHarvestCooperative/