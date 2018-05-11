UNMISSABLE: 22 things to do in the Gympie region this month
1. Mary Valley Rattler Welcome to Gympie Party
WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Old Gympie Station, Tozer St, Gympie
WITH the legendary 974 steam locomotive due for delivery at Gympie on Wednesday at approximately 4:44pm, locals can come and see a special part of heritage on display at the station this Saturday.
The steam train will arrive at 10am and remain on display until it departs for the workshop at 4pm. Live music and historic station tours will round out the attractions, and the cafe will be open from 7:30am to 4pm
Ring 07 5348 9606 to book for dining.
2. National Road Safety Week
WHEN: This week, 1-4 May
WHERE: Smithfield St, Gympie
SMITHFIELD St will light up yellow for the week as part of Gympie Regional Council's efforts to mark National Road Safety Week.
Formerly Yellow Ribbon National Road Safety Week, the initiative recognises the 1200 people who die and 30,000+ injured on Australian roads each year.
The week was instigated by Peter Frazer and his organisation SARAH (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) following the tragic death of his daughter Sarah on the Hume Highway in 2013.
Locals can wear a yellow ribbon to show support for National Road Safety Week, with the ribbons and more available from http://www.sarahgroup.org/
3. 2018 Hot Rod & Rockabilly Rumble
WHEN: Sunday, May 6, 11am-7pm
WHERE: LOT 1 Turana St, Rainbow Beach
HOW MUCH: Adults $5, Kids under 16 free
CHECK out this year's edition of the Hot Rod & Rockabilly Rumble, featuring a range of choppers, classic cars and some rockabilly and rock and roll bands.
This event is part of the Rainbow Beach community's efforts to rally behind the family of 33-year-old Kelly Mason, who lost her battle with cancer last Sunday.
Food and drink is available, with live acts The Haymakers and The Rock & Roll Boys taking the stage from 11am to close.
4. Mother's Day Paella in the Paddock
WHEN: Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, 11am-2pm
WHERE: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd Wolvi
MAKE your Mother's Day a special one with a paella lunch at Cooloola Berries. There is live music to enjoy from 11am to 1pm, and the full cafe menu is also available. Kids are welcome and can play in the paddock. Call Kim for breakfast and lunch bookings on 5486 7512.
5. Kandanga Family Picnic
WHEN: Monday, May 7, from 2:30pm
WHERE: Kandanga Kitchen, Kandanga Farm Store, 93 Main Street, Kandanga
HOW MUCH: $20 per person ($55 for a family of 2 adults 2 children under 12)
HELP celebrate the new Kandanga Farm store at the family picnic. Delicious food made from local seasonal and chemical free produce will be available.
Phone 0421 557 105 or visit www.kandangakitchen.com.au or find them on Facebook.
6. May Day Festival, Mary Valley Chamber Of Commerce Inc.
WHEN: Monday, May 7, 10am to 2pm
WHERE: Imbil Railway Station Precinct
JOIN IN the fun and games at Imbil as the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce works to raise funds for the Imbil Heritage Park redevelopment project.
Chipping and putting competitions, a tug-a-war, beer and tasty treats are all available.
Call Kim with enquiries on 0428 845 362.
7. ABBA Re-Bjorn Live at Gympie RSL
WHEN: Saturday, May 26 from 8pm - 11pm
WHERE: 217 Mary Street, Gympie
FANS of the legendary Swedish supergroup are sure enjoy a night full of classic ABBA hits, along with the RSL's delicious regular menu.
Tickets are on sale at reception, phone the RSL on 5482 1018 for more information.
8. 5 Chefs Long Table Dinner
WHEN: Saturday, May 26, 5:30pm - 10pm
WHERE: Old Gympie Station, Tozer St, Gympie
HOW MUCH: $100 per person
THIS 1920's themed event features a five course degustation experience presented by Food Ambassador Matt Golinski and a team of local chefs.
Book online at www.5chefsdinner.eventbrite.com.au. or phone 1300 307 800 for more information.
This is just one of the events scheduled as part of the 2018 GourMay calendar, visit https://www.celebrategympie.com.au/gourmay/ for more information.
9. Goomeri Pumpkin Festival & The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll
WHEN: Sunday, May 27, from 8am
WHERE: Burnett Highway, Goomeri
THE all-day program is back again in 2018, featuring all sorts of pumpkin-themed events and capped by the famous Pumpkin Roll. Don't miss out!
10. Gympie Speedway End of Season Spectacular
WHEN: Saturday, May 12, Gates open 3pm, racing from 5pm
WHERE: 328 Noosa Road, Gympie
HOW MUCH: Adults $25, 13 years to 17 years $20 (H/S Student ID required), Senior Card Holders $20 (Senior Card required), Unaccompanied Children, 12 years and under $10, children 12 years and under free (if accompanied by Adult)
BE SURE to check out the final Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway event of the current season. Visit the Speedway Facebook page for more.
11. Brisbane Gang Show, Gympie
WHEN: Saturday, May 26, 7pm-8pm
WHERE: Gympie Pavilion and Conference Centre, 77 Exhibition Rd, Southside
HOW MUCH: $10pp or $20 for families
A SPECIAL opportunity to see Brisbane Scouts and Guides put on a rare regional show in our region. Head to https://brisbanegangshow.com.au/ for more.
12. The Gympie Show
WHEN: Thursday, May 17 to Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Gympie Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd, Southside
HOW MUCH: See website for full price list.
ONE OF the standout events on Gympie's calendar, the show is something you simply can't miss. See the website at https://gympieshow.com.au/tickets/ for online and gate ticket prices, including 3-day and single day passes.
13. Leaving Jackson - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Story
WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 7:30pm-9:30pm
WHERE: Heritage Theatre Gympie, 32 Mellor St
HOW MUCH: $47 Admit One, $42 group and concession
A TRULY legendary story of musical romance brought to the stage through a two-hour live concert experience. Book tickets online or ring Gympie Civic Centre on 1300 307 800 for more information.
14. Warbirds to roar over Tin Can Bay
WHEN: Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Kidd Straight, 1km past Cooloola Cove and Community Complex turnoff (well signposted)
HOW MUCH: gold coin donation
Southern Cross Air Force Warbirds and Airshow will feature Aaron Garle's fantastic jet, which is powered by a genuine turbine engine. The public will be catered for with a full canteen selling hot and cold food and drinks, so this is a great family-day outing.
15. Gympie Garden Expo
WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 9am-4pm and Sunday, May 6, 9am-3pm
WHERE: Gympie Showgrounds, Exhibition Road, Southside
A "wonderful array of plant and orchid displays to inspire and delight” across two packed days. More information can be found at https://gympiegardenexpo.com.au/
16. The Property Shop's Picnic in the Park for Mother's Day
WHEN: Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Nelson Reserve, Bruce Highway, Gympie
HOW MUCH: FREE
A fun day out for the entire family on Mother's Day, with prizes, give-aways, live music and entertainment all on offer. Visit The Property Shop on Facebook to find out more.
17. Mother's Day at Camelot Dairies
WHEN: Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, 10am-11:30am
WHERE: 23 Waugh Road, Scrubby Creek
A CUPPA and cuddles with camels feature at Camelot Dairies' special Mother's Day event. Bookings are essential, so jump on www.camelotcamedairies.com.au to secure your place.
18. Faerie Festival 2018
WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 11:30am-7pm
WHERE: Lake Alford Recreational Area, Brisbane Rd, Gympie
HOW MUCH: Adults $5, kids up to 15 $3
ADULTS and children are encouraged to wear their "finest fantasy costumes and enjoy the wonders of the faerie realm” on this action-packed day. Contact Tina Forest Faerie on 0423 789 198 for more information.
19. GourMAY Hangi
WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 4pm-10pm
WHERE: Kandanga Country Club, 4 Bowling Club Road, Kandanga
HOW MUCH: $25 per person, includes a meal and dessert.
THE Kandanga Country Club is hosting their very own New Zealand Hangi, in which a wide range of meats and vegetables are placed into the ground and cooked in the traditional Maori way. Live music is also on offer. Ring 5484 3253 for bookings.
20. Cooroy Fusion Festival
WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 9am-5pm
WHERE: 5 Maple Street, Cooroy
SHOWCASING "all of the things that make the Cooroy community so special”, the Fusion festival is a free, family-friendly community event. Get more information at www.cooroyfusionfestival.com.au
21. Big Rosella Festival
WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 9am-4pm
WHERE: 2 Reilly Rd, Woolooga
HOW MUCH: $5 per person, kids under 12 FREE
RETURNING for another year, the Big Rosella Festival at Woolooga features walking farm tours, fresh farm-grown produce and cooking masterclasses among the entertainment on offer. Book tickets via www.gympieboxoffice.com.au or at the gate.
22. Film and Curry night at Mary Valley Country Harvest Co-operative
WHEN: Saturday, May 12, from 6pm
WHERE: Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St, Kandanga
HOW MUCH: Adults $25, Kids 8-15 years $10, Kids under 7 FREE
CATCH a special screening of the documentary about five young and inexperienced farmers trying to make something out of nothing in a truly demanding profession. Delicious curries on offer and other short films prior to the To Make a Farm screening. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MaryValleyCountryHarvestCooperative/