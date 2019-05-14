Menu
VICIOUS AND NASTY: Gympie court tells two men their family violence will not be tolerated.
'Unmanly' boyfriend bashed high school sweetheart

14th May 2019 2:48 PM
'VICIOUS AND NASTY'

A MAN accused of "vicious and nasty” phone contact with the mother of his child has been denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The Allora man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws is accused for further offences, while on probation for domestic violence offences.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the allegations involved threats to strangle and implied threats to kill on March 17 and "vicious and nasty” statements in a phone call on March 18.

The man had already been jailed released on parole on March 22.

"The onus is on him (to prove an entitlement to bail) and he has failed to do so,” Mr Callaghan said, remanding him to June 24.

CHRISTMAS ATTACK 'NOT MANLY AT ALL'

THE season of good will did not matter to a young man who repeatedly hit his former high school sweetheart just before Christmas last year.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told he thought she had been unfaithful.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the assault was prolonged and breached a Domestic Violence Order which had only been served on him the day before.

The man, 19, pleaded guilty to breaching the order on December 21 at Petrie.

The man's solicitor told the court the man had previously seen a psychiatrist for his drug use.

"You slapped her, threw a bag at her with glass bottles in it and hit her in the head with a thong.

"That's not good behaviour for a young man. It's not manly at all,” Mr Callaghan told him.

"You thumbed your nose at the court and we have to protect court orders, or we have no rules. It's survival of the fittest and in that scenario you do not survive,” Mr Callaghan said. He jailed the man for four months, suspended for 12 months.

"That means you walk out today but you will be under threat of going to jail.

"You get caught with drugs, drink driving or commit a public nuisance offence, or any other offence punishable by jail and you face the whole of that four months.

"So for the next 12 months, you've got to be on your best behaviour,” Mr Callaghan said.

