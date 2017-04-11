Unlocking the secrets in Gympie's soil

INVESTIGATOR: Wade Holmes from Australian Soil Investigations with the drilling rig which enables his team to plumb greater depths than by just using a hand auger.

WHEN building, everyone knows you have to have strong foundations and finding out just how strong the ground is you are building on should be your first step.

That's where Wade Holmes and his team at Australian Soil Investigations come in.

Wade does, what he refers to as "soil engineering” on residential, commercial and industrial sites, and he's been doing that in the Gympie region for well over 25 years.

"I call it unlocking the ground's secrets,” he said

In fact, he's been doing it for so long, he can tell what potential problems builders are likely to encounter just by hearing what suburb they are building in.

"I can tell them what's going to happen before I get there. Having said that though, every situation is different and we treat each one as such,” he said.

He works with his team to determine how the soils behave; how they shrink and swell, and then works with the builders to design footings that will work with the fluctuations.

Pre-build testing is just one of the services they offer.

Another is designing septic and waste treatment plants.

"We've got the big drilling rig, rather than a hand auger which means we're able to cut a lot deeper than other providers, and it means that an expensive water treatment plant isn't always the answer. Some times, you don't have to spend that much to comply with regulations and still have a system that fulfils all your current and future needs,” he said.

"We only design a system which is going to work for you; the best system for you, ” he said.

Wade and his team are based in Cooran and often work in and around Gympie, doing house site investigations, septic and effluent treatment designs, and are happy to travel to work on both domestic and commercial sites.

It's an industry that Wade says he just sort of fell into.

"I was working for a company in Tewantin that did it and just thought it was a good career move,” he said.

Now, he's been working in soil testing for various companies in Gympie, plus starting his own company, for more than 25 years and has no plans of hanging up his hat any time soon.

"It's something I do enjoy,” he said.