Unlicensed mum runs over toddler, breaks boy’s ribs

A mother who ran over her own child at a Kelso park, just metres from kids playing on the playground, has wept in court at her sentencing.

The toddler, 2, was struck by his mother, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, who was driving on March 22 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard the mother had taken the boy, his sibling and her 5-year-old niece to Charles Moroney Park at the corner of Hammond Way and Garnet St in Kelso.

Police prosecutor John Moran said the car was parked in parking bays on Hammond Way.

"(The mother) told police she put all the children in the vehicle and secured them in the rear of the vehicle," he said.

"She then went to reverse and heard her son scream. (She) got out of the vehicle and saw that her son was actually in front of her vehicle."

Mr Moran said the mother told police she did not see her child get out of the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the boy to the Townsville University Hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries.

The court heard the boy suffered from transection of the pancreas, right rib fractures, pulmonary contusions and abrasions.

Police analysed the vehicle and observed only one child seat was fitted in the back seat of the vehicle.

The court heard police interviewed the five-year-old niece who said the woman had put the boy in the front seat.

At the time of the incident, the mother was unlicensed and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The mother pleaded guilty to four charges including driving without due care and attention causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Defence solicitor Daniel Guerin said the boy had made a full recovery and his client had to live with her actions every day.

"It is a situation where it was her own child who suffered injury," he said.

"She has had to go through that traumatic experience of having to see her own child get surgery and go through the recovery process."

Magistrate Ken Taylor said the accident was a "terrible misfortune".

"It was fortunate he had a good prognosis and has recovered from the injuries," he said.

Mr Taylor sentenced the woman to 18 months' probation.

A conviction was recorded for driving without due care and attention causing death or grievous bodily harm.