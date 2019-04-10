Unlicensed Gympie meth driver crashes after police chase

A GYMPIE region man caught driving an unregistered car with drugs in his system and without a licence tried to evade police, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

Tyron Allen Vick, 31, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his saliva, driving unregistered, driving unlicensed, driving uninsured and evading police.

The court heard police spotted Vick driving a green Subaru at North Deep Creek without licence plates around 3.35pm on January 15.

Police made a U-turn to follow Vick and activated their lights and sirens but Vick instead opted to "rapidly accelerated” away from them.

He was followed for about two kilometres before turning on to a dirt road into forestry, where he lost control.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Vick had been without a licence since December last year, and the car had not been registered for some 416 days.

A subsequent roadside drug test returned positive results for methylamphetamine and a type of cannabis in Vick's saliva, though it was not alleged he was adversely affected by either substance.

Vick's lawyer Chris Anderson recommended his client, who had no criminal history and was a stay-at-home father looking after his 10-month-old child, be given probation.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered Vick to serve 18 months' probation and disqualified his licence for two years and three months.

Vick was fined $400 for the uninsured offence. No convictions were recorded.