Unlicensed driver smokes joint before crossing border

A 40-year-old father of three who “smoked a joint” before trying to drive unlicensed over the Queensland border has copped a $350 fine for his efforts.

Darryl John Trommler, whose listed place of residence was Tin Can Bay, was pulled over at Texas by Queensland police who were patrolling the state’s border during a period of COVD-19 border restrictions on November 18 last year.

Gympie’s police prosecutor told the Gympie Magistrates Court the 40-year-old pulled out an 18-plus card as identification, and during the course of the interview, told officers he had “smoked a joint” only 30 minutes before arriving at the border.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson told the court Trommler, who suffered from Crohn’s disease, had been trying to cross into Queensland to visit his mother and spend time with her.

Darryl John Trommler pleaded guilty to three charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

However he was only in the process of obtaining his driver’s licence in Victoria when he was caught behind the wheel.

Trommler pleaded guilty to charges of unlicensed driving, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing utensils associated with the use of a dangerous drug when he was caught by Queensland border police on November 18 last year.

He was fined $350 and released on a $500 recognisance ordering he remain on good behaviour for four months.

No convictions were recorded.