An unlicensed driver who claims he was fleeing from a domestic violence incident was busted drink-driving by police.
News

Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

Carlie Walker
22nd Apr 2021 12:00 PM
A drink driver, also caught behind the wheel without a licence, claims he was fleeing a domestic violence incident.

Leigh Harley Robertson, 42, pleaded guilty to a series of charges in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, including failing to appear, driving under the influence and driving while unlicensed.

The court heard Robertson had forgotten his court date, but when he remembered turned himself into police.

The driving charges resulted from Robertson being stopped by police in Gympie.

The unlicensed driver returned a positive alcohol result when asked to do a breath test.

While it did not amount to an emergent reason for driving, the court heard Robertson had been fleeing a domestic violence incident at the time.

He had since been working in Maryborough and had no relevant criminal history.

Robertson was fined a total of $1750 for the offences.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.

