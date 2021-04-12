Menu
Maxwell Edward Maybanks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
Unlicensed driver avoids court proceedings for 10 years

Aden Stokes
12th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
A man, who had an outstanding unlicensed driving charge from 10 years ago, has only just had the matter dealt with in court after working in Western Australia and forgetting about the charge while "travelling around".

Maxwell Edward Maybanks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Maybanks was intercepted driving along Lawrie Street, Gracemere, at 7pm on April 5, 2011 for a random breath test and licence check.

Sergeant Ongheen said Maybanks did not have his driver's licence on him and checks confirmed it had been disqualified until June 9, 2011.

He said Maybanks told police he had to drive from work at Gracemere Shoppingworld to home due to his driver going to a hotel after work.

He said he knew he shouldn't have been driving.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said the reason for the delay in the proceedings was due to her client working in Western Australia.

Ms Davis said her client was aware of the charge but had forgotten about it while "travelling around".

She said her client had returned to Queensland to be closer to extended family.

Maybanks was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years with a traffic conviction recorded.

