Unlicensed and driving illegally

A GYMPIE man, 30, told the court he was not in a good state of mind when he drove unlicensed on Horseshoe Bend on December 11, while under a court-ordered six-month disqualification for an earlier unlicensed driving offence.

"You were told by a court not to drive for six months but you made a conscious decision to drive,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man, Brendon Scott Willan, 30.

He fined Willan $600, with a two-year disqualification.

In another matter before the court last Thursday, Curra man Timothy William Thompson, 37, said he had driven on December 27 only because the person who should have been driving was in too much pain to drive, after an operation.

Mr Callaghan fined him $350, and imposed a six-month disqualification.

Two drivers were fined $250 with no conviction recorded for driving while unknowingly suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Gympie woman Amanda Marie McKenzie and Troy David Conley of Curra, both 43, were each disqualified from driving for one month, McKenzie for an offence in Old Maryborough Road and Conley for one at Chatsworth.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account the fact that McKenzie had paid her debts immediately.