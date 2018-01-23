Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Unlicensed and driving illegally

UNLICENSED: Driving unlawfully brings motorists to court
UNLICENSED: Driving unlawfully brings motorists to court John Weekes
Arthur Gorrie
by

A GYMPIE man, 30, told the court he was not in a good state of mind when he drove unlicensed on Horseshoe Bend on December 11, while under a court-ordered six-month disqualification for an earlier unlicensed driving offence.

"You were told by a court not to drive for six months but you made a conscious decision to drive,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man, Brendon Scott Willan, 30.

He fined Willan $600, with a two-year disqualification.

In another matter before the court last Thursday, Curra man Timothy William Thompson, 37, said he had driven on December 27 only because the person who should have been driving was in too much pain to drive, after an operation.

Mr Callaghan fined him $350, and imposed a six-month disqualification.

Two drivers were fined $250 with no conviction recorded for driving while unknowingly suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Gympie woman Amanda Marie McKenzie and Troy David Conley of Curra, both 43, were each disqualified from driving for one month, McKenzie for an offence in Old Maryborough Road and Conley for one at Chatsworth.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account the fact that McKenzie had paid her debts immediately.

Topics:  disqualification gympie court gympie crime magistrate unlicensed driving

Gympie Times
Gympie customer: Telstra service disgraceful, unAustralian

Gympie customer: Telstra service disgraceful, unAustralian

Gympie letter: Now more than a week later and despite two long conversations with call centre staff on the other side of the world, nothing has changed.

Region cafe ready to reap rewards of $2 billion solar farm

AN AUSSIE PICK-UP: Ash and Linda Blake of The Rusty Ute Cafe hope to see a boost from the Lower Wonga solar farm development.

Couple's lifestyle change set to see big boost.

Australia Day: 'Not all whities bad' says former alderman

Celebrating diversity on Australia Day.

Former Gympie alderman says 'not all whities are bad'

Forest crash search and other region weekend news

The crashed 4WD in the Langshaw forestry.

Gympie couple play key role in crash search, and Lincraft evacuated.

Local Partners