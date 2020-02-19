Unknown hero pulls toddler from burning house

A MOTHER and two young children miraculously escaped a firey inferno last night, with the help of a good Samaritan who charged through the house to pull a toddler to safety.

The mother, who was asleep at 6.30pm when flames took hold in the kitchen, was woken by one of her two young children.

Police monitored the house overnight. Photo: Frances Klein

A man rescued a toddler from a burning house in Stewart Tce on Tuesday night. The fire gutted the home. Photo: Frances Klein

The woman in her 20s, who is hearing-impaired, escaped with one child, but a second child remained in the house trapped between the fire and the front door.

A man, who was passing by the Stewart Terrace home, ran through the fire to rescue the toddler, Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said.

Adrian Bond Station Officer at the Gympie fire station.

“This could have been a fatality if it wasn’t for the actions of the good Samaritan,” he said.

“The whole house was at ignition temperature- it was extremely hot inside.”

When Gympie firefighters arrived, significant flames had taken hold of the front, Mr Bond said.

Four firefighting crews battled the blaze on Stewart Tce last night. Photo: Frances Klein

Inside the house was significantly damages, Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said. Photo: Frances Klein

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes, but the house was majorly damaged inside, he said.

Paramedics took the woman and children to Gympie Hospital where the mother was treated for smoke inhalation and the children were examined as a precaution.

Mr Bond said people who are hearing-impaired should be aware there are hearing-impaired smoke alarms available with vibrating or visual options.

Fire specialists are investigating the property this morning.

The fire is the second house fire in Gympie in two days, with investigations ongoing into a fire that destroyed a home in Blake St on Sunday night.