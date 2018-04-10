Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNJUST: Gympie Court says man was wrongly disqualified
UNJUST: Gympie Court says man was wrongly disqualified John Weekes
News

Unjustly suspended, says court

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Apr 2018 11:17 AM

A GYMPIE magistrate has criticised police for unjustly suspending a man's licence since a March 11 offence, when it should only have been suspended for 24 hours.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Zachary John Peacock his .093 per cent blood alcohol content was less than the .1 per cent reading which would have justified the longer suspension of his licence.

Peacock, 24, of Glenwood, was fined $400 and disqualified for the mandatory minimum of one month.

"Police charged you with the wrong offence,” Mr Callaghan told the man.

"Hence they suspended you for almost a month. They shouldn't have done that because you weren't over the mid-range drink driving level of .1 per cent,” he said.

He said he had deducted a month "and a little bit more” from the driving ban he would otherwise have imposed.

drivers licence gympie court gympie drivers suspension
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Woman killed in garage: Horrifying details emerge

    Woman killed in garage: Horrifying details emerge

    Breaking UPDATE 11.40am: Police officers are working to piece together how a horrifying accident killed a woman at a Sunshine Coast property.

    Gympie business a cut above the rest

    Gympie business a cut above the rest

    News Gympie business owner not letting the grass grow under his feet.

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    Crash part of the punishment

    Crash part of the punishment

    News Car wrecked, driver injured - all part of the punishment

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:55 AM
    Defiance no help with cops

    Defiance no help with cops

    News Man who refused breath test would have been better off obeying law

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:47 AM

    Local Partners