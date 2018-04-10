Unjustly suspended, says court

A GYMPIE magistrate has criticised police for unjustly suspending a man's licence since a March 11 offence, when it should only have been suspended for 24 hours.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Zachary John Peacock his .093 per cent blood alcohol content was less than the .1 per cent reading which would have justified the longer suspension of his licence.

Peacock, 24, of Glenwood, was fined $400 and disqualified for the mandatory minimum of one month.

"Police charged you with the wrong offence,” Mr Callaghan told the man.

"Hence they suspended you for almost a month. They shouldn't have done that because you weren't over the mid-range drink driving level of .1 per cent,” he said.

He said he had deducted a month "and a little bit more” from the driving ban he would otherwise have imposed.