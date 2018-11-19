Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
University of the Sunshine Coast Geography of Surfing course coordinator Javier Leon.
University of the Sunshine Coast Geography of Surfing course coordinator Javier Leon.
Environment

University's new 'surfonomics' subject set to make waves

19th Nov 2018 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS will soon have the opportunity to study the science of surfing, including wave characteristics and tourism benefits, in a new geography subject being offered at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Using technology such as drones and GPS devices, students of Special Field Studies topic Geography of Surfing will measure waves along the iconic Noosa point breaks that have been recognised as a World Surfing Reserve.

They will also conduct surveys to collect "surfonomics" information, including where surfers are coming from and how much money they spend locally, which will be used to help local businesses better understand the economic benefits of surfing.

Geography of Surfing course co-ordinator Dr Javier Leon said he believed it was the only subject of its kind in Australia - and one of only a few in the world - and would appeal to students studying environmental science, management and tourism degrees.

"The point of the course is to look at the relationships between Noosa's unique surfing culture, the community and the environment," Dr Leon said.

"By the end of it, we'll be able to answer questions such as what makes the waves around Noosa so great from a physical perspective.

"But we also want to know who surfs the waves, and why they surf them, and how much money are they spending, and what it means for surfing culture in general."

 

Dr Leon rides the nose at Tea Tree Bay.
Dr Leon rides the nose at Tea Tree Bay. KJ Locket

Dr Leon said there were many practical applications from course outcomes, including understanding more impacts of climate change.

"There's already evidence that wave climate is going to change on the east coast," he said.

"For example, southern swells, which push all the sand up the coast, are going to weaken - there's already scientific studies to show that. We want to understand if there are threats to the wave quality."

During the subject, students will learn from surfing legends such as former surf magazine editor and Noosa Festival of Surfing founder Phil Jarratt, and Noosa's master surfboard shaper Tom Wegener, who completed a PhD on surfboard sustainability through USC.

Dr Leon said students also would learn about emerging wave pool technology and discuss possible impacts of having surfing included as a sport in the Olympic Games.

The subject will be first offered by USC during the upcoming summer semester and again in Semester 1 2019.

georgraphy of surfing noosa sunshine coast surfing university of the sunshine coast usc
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie region hotel's ghost stories will give you the creeps

    premium_icon Gympie region hotel's ghost stories will give you the creeps

    Opinion When we heard about the man walking through the kitchen behind Emma on a graveyard shift four years ago, you can be sure there were goosebumps.

    • 19th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Burnett's water supply pumped by $2 million promise

    premium_icon Burnett's water supply pumped by $2 million promise

    Politics Region's future water supply under the microscope.

    What not to do with a sea snake

    What not to do with a sea snake

    Pets & Animals Farmer handles highly venomous sea snake on Fraser Island holiday

    The property trend only Queenslanders are enjoying

    The property trend only Queenslanders are enjoying

    Property CommSec report suggests that more apartments may need to be built

    Local Partners