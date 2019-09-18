Menu
A map claiming Unitywater
A map claiming Unitywater "owned” water infrastructure out west has been labelled "incorrect” by the group. Crystal Jones
Unitywater responds to claims it's moved into Gympie region

18th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
A MAP showing Unitywater ownership of water infrastructure in the Gympie region's west has been called "incorrect” by the group.

The online map showed water treatment plants at Goomeri and Kilkivan as "owned” by Unitywater as late as Monday night.

The data was pulled from the website yesterday.

Unity Water infrastructure map showing ownership of Goomeri and Kilkivan Water Treatment Plants.
Unity Water infrastructure map showing ownership of Goomeri and Kilkivan Water Treatment Plants.

"Unitywater does not own these assets, nor do we own any water or sewerage infrastructure in the Gympie region,” Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions executive manager Amanda Creevey said.

"The information about these particular assets was incorrectly captured and so they appeared to be owned by Unitywater. We were alerted to this today and immediately removed them from our system.”

Unity Water infrastructure map showing ownership of Goomeri and Kilkivan Water Treatment Plants.
Unity Water infrastructure map showing ownership of Goomeri and Kilkivan Water Treatment Plants. Contributed

Mayor Mick Curran has repeatedly shot down claims Gympie's water infrastructure is earmarked to be taken over by the group.

