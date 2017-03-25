Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

GYMPIE is proving a winner for savvy home buyers and property investors as rentals get harder to come by and unit prices climb dramatically.

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane said a huge increase in unit prices over the past five years reflected high demand from retirees.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland December quarter sales figures show the median house price for the year was $253,500 - a 30% increase on the $195,000 five years ago.

"Gympie is coming of age," Mr Cochrane said.

"Without having a retirement village here, I expect that growth will continue.

"We've got people retiring and they are looking for three-bedroom two-bath units that do not have steps."

Mr Cochrane said the vacancy rate was "very very low" and landlords could afford to be "picky" about their tenants.

"We are really chasing rentals - we need more landlords," he said.

"We get plenty of people coming in wanting houses but when the demand is so high you can be extremely picky about who we put into properties."

The REIQ figures show Gympie's median house price for the December quarter was steady at $270,000.

There was no annual median sale price change but the five-yearly median house price rose 1.9% from $265,000.

A total of 127 houses and 14 units changed hands.

Because of the low number of sales, December quarter median sale prices were only available for central Gympie, which recorded $230,000, and Southside on $360,000.

Mr Cochrane said about "40% of buyers" were coming from the Sunshine Coast to take advantage of lower prices and the country lifestyle.

"When you look at the prices in Gympie then you look at the prices in Cooroy and Pomona, which are only 20 minutes away, you can understand that the value in Gympie is great," he said.

"We will have buyers selling in that area, coming up here and putting $120,000 in their back pocket or paying it off their debt."

SUBURBS TO WATCH:

Southside

Size: About 19sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 67.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Gympie

Size: About 15sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 57.3% of homes owner-occupied.

Cooloola Cove

Size: About 14sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 75.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Curra

Size: About 101sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 80.7% of homes owner-occupied.

Tin Can Bay

Size: About 132sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 59.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

ARM NEWSDESK