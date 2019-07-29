Menu
London’s Grenfell Tower blaze in 2017 sparked action on combustible cladding.
Politics

Unit owners could face $60k bills to clean up cladding

by Phil Bartsch
29th Jul 2019 5:03 PM
RESIDENTS in Queensland buildings containing dangerous combustible cladding could face removal and remediation costs of up to $60,000 per apartment, it has been claimed.

To date, 237 strata buildings have been identified as containing combustible cladding, in addition to five government buildings.

But according to Queensland strata leaders, the total figure could rise to around 500 affected residential buildings.

The official size of the problem will be known when stage two of the Queensland Government's safer buildings initiative closes later this week.

The state's peak strata body representing the interests of more than 350,000 Queenslanders, who own and live in strata-titled property has been lobbying the state government for a rectification package since London's Grenfell Tower blaze in 2017 sparked action on combustible cladding.

Strata Community Association (Qld) president Simon Barnard has called on the Queensland Government to match the $600 million cladding rescue fund announced by the Victorian Government earlier this month.

"While it's still too early to predict the total number of buildings affected, what we know with certainty is that, without assistance, strata lot owners will be left to foot a potentially multimillion-dollar bill they can't afford," Mr Barnard said.

"We are urging the Palaszczuk Government to intervene on this issue. We consider cladding rectification to be the government's responsibility as decades of deregulation have led to a few issues in the construction sector."

