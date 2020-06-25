Menu
Fire video
News

Intense unit fire to be investigated

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Jun 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
Firefighters responded quickly to put out a severe blaze at an Ipswich unit complex this afternoon.

Crews rushed to the Thorn St unit block just after midday to find one of the units on fire.

The blaze took only minutes to get under control.
The blaze was under control within minutes of the crews' arrival and was completely extinguished by 12.20pm.

QFRS Ipswich area commander Ross Mutzelburg said only one unit was affected.

"It was a very intense fire in the one unit," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"There was a little bit of smoke in the adjoining units."

"They were checked over and the fire hadn't actually spread to them."

Multiple crews attended.
A female in her 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital for smoke inhalation and a second patient was accessed at the scene but did not require further assistance.

Fire investigators will be called in to find the cause of the fire.

"There was nothing obvious at this stage," Mr Mutzelburg said.

The smoke could be seen across the city.
Residents reported being able to see the smoke from across the city.

