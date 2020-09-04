Unique location of Gympie business blocks development plans

DEVELOPERS want to give a Kybong caravan park a facelift and replace a dozen sites with more permanent accommodation - but first they have an extra hurdle to jump owing to its unique location.

Brisbane-based JLLT Retirement has asked Gympie Regional Council for permission to make the change at its Rest Easy Village park on the Old Bruce Highway, opposite the Puma Service Station.

But it also sits inside the Gympie Town Plan's Industry Investigation Area, which presents a hurdle as relocatable homes are "not a listed use" in that part of the scheme.

Aerial view of the caravan park, which is located opposite the Puma Station on the Old Bruce Highway.

The investigation zone was established as part of the council's plans to explore the creation of a "gateway" industrial hub south of the city.

The developers said this quirk should not be an insurmountable issue.

"The proposed development while not adhering to the purpose of the Industry Investigation Zone Code in providing long term industrial, low intensity rural or open space uses, can be considered consistent with the existing approved on-site 'caravan park' use," the developers said.

The DA is now with Gympie’s Planning Department and awaiting a decision.

JLLT's application said installation of the homes would result in "little, if any, off-site impacts"

Another issue was that "council believe the subject site is not within proximity to appropriate social and physical infrastructure and services".

JLLT's application said the park provides its own on-site water and sewerage systems.

They said there would be no increase in traffic volume if the plan was approved.

It is the second time the park has asked for permission to install the homes at the site; approval for seven others was given in 2013.

The park is currently made up of a mix of caravans, cabins, and relocatable homes.