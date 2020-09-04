Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie planning scheme, Kybong
Gympie planning scheme, Kybong
News

Unique location of Gympie business blocks development plans

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Sep 2020 7:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DEVELOPERS want to give a Kybong caravan park a facelift and replace a dozen sites with more permanent accommodation - but first they have an extra hurdle to jump owing to its unique location.

Brisbane-based JLLT Retirement has asked Gympie Regional Council for permission to make the change at its Rest Easy Village park on the Old Bruce Highway, opposite the Puma Service Station.

surveypromo

But it also sits inside the Gympie Town Plan's Industry Investigation Area, which presents a hurdle as relocatable homes are "not a listed use" in that part of the scheme.

Aerial view of the caravan park, which is located opposite the Puma Station on the Old Bruce Highway.
Aerial view of the caravan park, which is located opposite the Puma Station on the Old Bruce Highway.

The investigation zone was established as part of the council's plans to explore the creation of a "gateway" industrial hub south of the city.

The developers said this quirk should not be an insurmountable issue.

"The proposed development while not adhering to the purpose of the Industry Investigation Zone Code in providing long term industrial, low intensity rural or open space uses, can be considered consistent with the existing approved on-site 'caravan park' use," the developers said.

The DA is now with Gympie’s Planning Department and awaiting a decision.
The DA is now with Gympie’s Planning Department and awaiting a decision.

JLLT's application said installation of the homes would result in "little, if any, off-site impacts"

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* O'Brien tells Parliament truckies dread Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

* Gympie farmer stars in television segment

Another issue was that "council believe the subject site is not within proximity to appropriate social and physical infrastructure and services".

JLLT's application said the park provides its own on-site water and sewerage systems.

They said there would be no increase in traffic volume if the plan was approved.

It is the second time the park has asked for permission to install the homes at the site; approval for seven others was given in 2013.

The park is currently made up of a mix of caravans, cabins, and relocatable homes.

development gympie development gympie town planning kybong town plan
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        Premium Content New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        News Radical ideas to fix the mess and help vulnerable Australians

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers risking South Burnett lives

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers risking South Burnett lives

        Crime ‘TAKING drugs will ruin your life, drug driving will ruin someone else’s’: Five...

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree on 'hot spots'