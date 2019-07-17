'Unique' home breaks Gympie sales record

GYMPIE'S famous renovated water tank on Pilcher Lane, The Reservoir, has been sold for a record $800,000.

Principal and marketing agent at Century 21 Platinum Agents Billy Mitchell said yesterday the price reached was a record for the city.

Century 21 Sales Associates Niki Meads with Principal and Marketing Agent Billy Mitchell and Aleisha Dodt at The Reservoir. Philippe Coquerand

"To the best of my knowledge, it's the highest residential sale for a single dwelling on a quarter-acre residential block in Gympie for all time,” he said.

"It's definitely the number one reservoir sale in Gympie.”

The first floor of the roundhouse in Gympie. Bernie Thomas

Mr Mitchell conceded he had sold properties in the region with higher price tags, but they had been zoned rural/residential.

The Reservoir buyers are Sunshine Coast locals who were looking for something unique between the Coast and Hervey Bay and fell in love with the "round house”.

Inside the beautiful roundhouse. Bernie Thomas

The property went to auction last Sunday after being the subject of plenty of interest, thanks largely to a cutting edge digital and print campaign through The Gympie Times, called NewsXtend.

The real estate specific campaign had a two week digital run, and a four week print campaign that effectively marketed the property with its own dedicated website.

"We needed the numbers and you guys have got them. We needed to cast the net as far as possible and this was a way to do it. We wanted to attract a unique buyer and from a marketing point of view, it was a very big, bold campaign,” Mr Mitchell said.

Outside Gympie's roundhouse. Bernie Thomas

The proof seems to be in the amount of interest generated, with 70 to 80 people present at the auction and more than 200 inspections leading up to it.

"We've never come to within cooee of that before,” Mr Mitchell said.

NEW RECORD: The Reservoir has set a new record for house sales in Gympie, fetching $800,000 for its owners. Bernie Thomas

The buyers were not the only bidders to fall in love with the unusual, circular, two-storey home with views towards Pomona and Wolvi, but it was initially passed in on Sunday for $750,000.

Further negotiations with several of the bidders, though, and by Tuesday it was sold. When asked if Mr Mitchell would use NewsXtend Real Estate Marketing again he was full of praise.

"Absolutely. If any of my clients want to get talking about marketing, we've now got a few new tricks up our sleeve.”