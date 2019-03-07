Menu
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
Unique claim confirmed for Australia’s dingoes

Carlie Walker
7th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
LEADING researchers have found that dingoes are even more special than we first thought.

For more than 230 years, most Australian have assumed dingoes were a breed of wild dog.

But a new study has shown that the dingo is an Australian species in its own right.

Co-author of the study, Professor Corey Bradshaw of Flinders University, says the classification of dingoes has serious consequences for the fragile ecosystems they inhabit, and state governments are required to develop and implement management strategies for species considered native fauna.

"In fact, dingoes play a vital ecological role in Australia by out-competing and displacing noxious introduced predators like feral cats and foxes," he said.

"When dingoes are left alone, there are fewer feral predators eating native marsupials, birds and lizards. The dingo is without doubt a native Australian species."

Lead author, Bradley Smith from Central Queensland University, says the scientific status of the dingo has remained contentious, resulting in inconsistency in government policy.

