Unique bond leads to joint Gympie business venture

Barb Bryant-Dunshea and Jo Phillips in the pop-up shop they are sharing up until Christmas. Donna Jones

THE world turns in mysterious ways, and the connection between Jo Phillips and Barb Bryant-Dunshea, while not initially a happy one, has been a lasting one

Now, the two women have opened up a pop-up shop together in the heart of Gympie after a discussion over coffee one day.

Jo used to be a driving instructor for Roadcraft and Barb was leading 48 students from Biloela State High School to Roadcraft in Gympie for a defensive driving course for an organisation she founded called JBOYS in 2016.

JBOYS stands for Jimmy Bryant's Outback Youth Support and Barb formed the charity after her 17 year old son Jimmy was killed in a tragic single vehicle accident only 10 days after getting his licence.

While that may be the way the two women met, their friendship has grown over the years and during that time the pair discovered a mutual love of craft.

Jo Phillips with some of the bears on offer as her contribution to the pop-up shop Bathe and Soak and Fudge and Bears. Donna Jones

Born and bred in Gympie, Jo used to teach a visually stunning craft called paper tole in her spare time and has a number of different examples for sale along with craft supplies.

All of the pictures were hand-made by Jo with her husband making the wood and glass cases they come in from scratch.

She also sells teddy bears and stuffed animals of all sizes, shapes and descriptions and as of Saturday will be selling locally made fudge, sourced from a cottage industry based in Caloundra.

The name of Jo's business is Fudge and Bears.

Barb Bryant-Dunshea with some of the products she makes by hand in the pop-up shop in Mary St called Bathe and Soak and Fudge and Bears. Donna Jones

Barb has been doing the markets in the past twelve months since the family moved to Gympie and is a familar sight at the Duckponds with her hand made bath-bombs, soaps and assorted other goodies.

She discovered a love of making the bath-bombs after her daughter asked her to make some and she was hooked.

Some of Barb's creations look good enough to eat with bath-bombs shaped like iced donuts, cakes and even Gingerbread men with a colourful surprise inside.

She said she came home one afternoon to find teeth marks in a soap she had created in the shape of a cake because one of her children had to try it.

"He said it looks so good, he had to taste it,” Barb laughed.

Barb's business is called Bathe and Soak.

The women initially looked into hiring a hall and having a market style shopping experience but instead have chosen to open up the former Springfresh Drycleaning shopfront at 118 Mary St.

Jo said they are able to do up special gift baskets and will offer free gift wrapping.

Their combined shop Bathe and Soak and Fudge and Bears is open six days a week, from 8.30am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

They are also keen to take part in the Christmas on Mary extended shopping events on December 12 and 19.