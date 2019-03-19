Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unionists will protest at Andrew Wallace's campaign launch today.
Unionists will protest at Andrew Wallace's campaign launch today. Warren Lynam
Politics

Unionists to confont MP, Michaelia Cash over 'failures'

19th Mar 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIONISTS will confront LNP Senator Michaelia Cash and Fisher MP Andrew Wallace today over the party's broken industrial relation policies, low wages and insecure work.

Electricial Trades Union state secretary Peter Ong will be among those who will be attending today to challenge Senator Cash and Mr Wallace about their abject failures to represent the interests of ordinary working people.　

"Our union family is angry and frustrated with the LNP's continued attacks on working people and their wages, their job security and their quality of life," he said.

The illusive Senator Cash who has been in hiding following her failed attempts to demonise unions is the poster girl of the right who want to deny working people fair representation and rights at work.

"For the last six years working people have gone backwards and they want answers, they have had enough of the trickle-down failures of this Federal Government, they know the rules are broken, this government is in chaos and our supporters want to send a message, they will be campaigning hard to change the rules."

Mr Wallace's campaign launch will be held at 1.30pm today.

afp corruption editors picks michaelia cash raids unions
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Facebook's $30B profit means they can afford responsibility

    premium_icon Facebook's $30B profit means they can afford responsibility

    Opinion It's time the digital Wild West played by the same rules as others when it comes to publishing and spreading information.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    New menu on its way with big changes at popular Gympie venue

    premium_icon New menu on its way with big changes at popular Gympie venue

    News New menus on its way at this thriving Gympie venue.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

    premium_icon Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

    News Two men in hospital after serious assault

    I've got a problem, says serial golf course masturbator

    premium_icon I've got a problem, says serial golf course masturbator

    News Peeping Tom terrorises women in Gympie golf course neighbourhood