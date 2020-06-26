Union, watchdog step in on council job cuts

The State’s industrial watchdog and the Services Union have stepped in to halt potential job xuts at Gympie regional Council amid accustions the organisation has breached its contract with staff.

THE State’s industrial commission has halted potential job cuts and Gympie Regional Council amid claims it has “flagrantly” breached its enterprise agreement with staff.

The Queensland Industrial Relations Commission yesterday asked the council to cease taking any steps which may lead to redundancies.

The decision was made following an urgent hearing with QIRC.

The council has flagged possible job cuts as it tries to dig its budget out of deficit.

Acting CEO Pauline Gordon and Mayor Glen Hartwig have been asked for comment.

The Services Union has gone in to bat for Gympie Regional Council staff facing job cuts. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

In a statement released early yesterday the Services Union said this dispute was “triggered by council’s failure to consult over redundancies and other significant workplace changes”.

“Not only is this a flagrant breach of the provisions of the Certified Agreement but it is also directly at odds with what the acting Chief Executive Officer told all employees last week in relation to how things would unfold,” it alleged.

“However, yesterday (Wednesday) the acting CEO advised staff of several impending redundancies.

“These actions by the acting CEO completely disregard the commitments given to staff and the Services Union (at a meeting on Monday and in writing).

“This is a very serious matter.”

The Services Union says the actions by acting CEO Pauline Gordon “disregard” commitments made to staf and the union.

The QIRC’s order recommended the council “cease taking any further steps, whatsoever, to advise employees that their positions are at risk of being made redundant or are redundant; cease taking any further steps, whatsoever, leading to or resulting in any employee’s position being made redundant; and cease taking any step, whatsoever, to terminate the employment of any employee because of the redundancy of their position”.

The Union said the council has agreed to pause the redundancy process, consult with the union and comply with the Certified Agreement.

A meeting between the union and the council is set for next Monday.