The Australian Services Union says it is watching Gympie Regional Council and CEO Shane Gray closely with concerns about potential job cuts still in the wind.
News

Union plays cat-and-mouse with Gympie council over job cuts

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 12:03 AM
THE union backing Gympie Regional Council staff has denied it is opposed to voluntary job cuts amid ongoing concern about potential changes at the organisation.

In a statement yesterday the Services Union said it will “press” CEO Shane Gray about job security “off the back of any workplace change”.

Potential job cuts were flagged after the election amid concern about the council’s $40 million staff bill and ongoing operational losses.

The Union says Mr Gray told it there will not be any decisions about staffing levels until the new senior leadership has been installed.
Mr Gray said this week any future job cuts would only be made "as a last resort”.

In its statement, the union pre-empted any claims about its position.

“Please note that any statement from (the) council that ‘the union is opposed to voluntary redundancies’ is incorrect – we have not said anything of the kind, because we are obviously still awaiting the CEO’s feedback on whether there will be any proposed job cuts,” it said.

This new leadership is expected to be in place by the end of the year.
It said Mr Gray told the union at a special meeting this week no decisions about the council’s operational structure or staff levels would be made until the council’s new senior leadership was installed.

Mr Gray said in his 100 day report to councillors he hoped to have these roles filled by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, the Queensland Industrial Relations stepped in on the union’s behalf amid allegations then acting CEO Pauline Gordon had disregarded commitments made to the union only days before.

Gympie Times

