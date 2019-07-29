Union dispute: What triggered release of USC student grades

BREAKTHROUGH: Negotiations are set to roll out this week at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

STUDENT grades locked away as part of an ongoing dispute between the University of the Sunshine Coast and an education union have been released.

The breakthrough came late Friday, with National Tertiary Education Union executives advising it had asked members at USC to lift a ban they had placed on releasing student results.

USC agreed to send an executive member to the negotiations, which triggered the union's decision to release student grades.

It's understood USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill had committed to getting negotiations finalised, with three days of bargaining expected to play out this week.

National Tertiary Education Union Queensland Division Secretary Michael McNally. Contributed

NTEU Queensland secretary Michael McNally said the branch had reached out to Prof Hill after some results released last week turned out to be "inaccurate or incomplete".

Mr McNally claimed course co-ordinators had been removed last week and new ones assigned to release the grades, but some of the grades processed had been incomplete or inaccurate.

"The Vice-Chancellor rang (Thursday) afternoon and we discussed the outstanding issues in bargaining and we agreed to try to finalise negotiations ASAP," Mr McNally said.

NTEU's USC branch president Shirley Callaghan described it as a win-win.

He said they'd had a "great deal" of support from students in their fight for an improved workplace agreement.

USC Vice Chancellor Professor Greg Hill. Warren Lynam

The union was understood to represent a minority of staff, and most academics hadn't taken part in the action.

Prof Hill was unable to comment as negotiations were still ongoing.