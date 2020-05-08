Unicorns land on unsuspecting residents doorsteps

Gerald the unicorn made his appearance on Richard and Gwen Watt's doorstep late on Tuesday night.

WHILE kicking back with a cup of tea at about 9pm on Tuesday, the last thing Richard and Gwen Watt expected on their doorstep was a giant inflatable unicorn with the cheeky message 'you have been tagged'.

The two Hervey Bay residents instantly became part of a light-hearted prank by fellow members of the Bayside Christian Church, who have about 12 of the pool toys making tracks around the region to simply lift spirits and bring joy to unsuspecting "unicorn victims" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were sitting down enjoying a cuppa and we got this private message (on Facebook) saying 'you've been tagged' and they sent a photo to our business page saying no-one is safe, and we thought what is going on?" Mrs Watt said

"We walked outside and there's this darn unicorn right at our front door," she said with a laugh.

"It was just so funny."

Mrs Watt said each unicorn comes with a name and a strict rule that it must be moved on within 48 hours and evidence posted on the Bayside Unicorns Facebook page.

Since Tuesday, the couple's unicorn - named Gerald - has literally been under the microscope at their Bay optometry business, while undergoing eye checks.

During an eye test with Richard Watt, from Richard Watt Optometrist, it was clear that Gerald the unicorn certainly had sight issues. He was later issued with a pair of bright blue glasses.

Gerald was issued with a new pair of glasses.

Mrs Watt said some of the antics of participants had been "absolutely hilarious".

"One (unicorn) was held for ransom and was tied up with an apple in his mouth with a siege to get him back.

"Packets of smarties and lollies were the ransom … it was full on with toy bow and arrows held by the masked ladies that held him for ransom, it was quite funny."

As for Gerald, his time with the Watts' is up which means he will be landing in the front yard of his next unsuspecting victim tonight.

"We're going to deflate him a little bit (to fit in the car) and then inflate him a little bit down the road from our victim then sneak him up to their front door.

"If we get caught, we get caught," she laughed.

Mrs Watt said it had been great fun taking part.

"It's really just to lift the mood of everybody, have a little bit of fun and let the community know that we are still here, and we are still thinking of each other."

