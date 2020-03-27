Uni student launches free online tutoring for homeschooling

A SUNSHINE COAST university student is fighting to fill the education gaps that may arise from the temporary closure of attendance schooling in Queensland as of Monday.

Alishia Grant, who is a second year University of the Sunshine Coast student, has created a Facebook group to link students at home with pre-service teachers.

The group is made up of USC and UQ students and relief teachers who can tutor primary and secondary students in a range of subjects.

The lessons are free to both support teacher training and help parents navigate the new at home learning program for school students.

“Most importantly these future teachers are learning the most advanced approaches to education that are being taught in universities currently,” Ms Grant said.

Ms Grant said tutors were ready to help now and successful online sessions had already been held.

“I hope to turn this into a permanent platform for pre-service teachers and students to collaborate all over Queensland,” she said.

“We can assist with prescribed work, like a teacher aid would do or provide mini lessons to engage students with some structured learning.

“Most of all we want to assist parents and relieve some of the pressure of this situation to ensure student learning is enhanced by the challenges they are facing.”

A time table of teachers will be organised into a weekly scheduled format, but parents can request individual help on the Facebook group.

Lessons can be organised through Facebook and delivered via Zoom.