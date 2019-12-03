Unfolding disaster at deadly Gympie bridge

A GROUP of tourists has been taken to Gympie Hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed off the notorious Running Creek Bridge north west of Gympie and burst into flame, sparking a grassfire which firefighters are now desperately trying to get under control.

The shell of a burnt out car that was the cause of a bushfire at Running Creek Bridge.

Multiple crews are on the scene but flames are reportedly “huge” as the region swelters through another hot day and dry winds reduce the moisture in the air.

Running Creek Bridge has been the scene of many accidents over th eyears and local residents have long campaigned to have its dangerous approaches upgraded and made safer.

Fireys battle a bushfire at Woolooga started when a crashed car burst into flames.

The approaches and the road were recently graded, removing some of the loose gravel, but locals said yesterday the safety issues that are a trap for anyone not accustomed to navigating the bridge are still there.

Three women travelling in the car were treated for shock at the scene of today’s crash before being taken to Gympie Hospital.

The accident happend about midday and involved a sedan, which has been completely destroyed by fire.