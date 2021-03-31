Unfolding COVID situation and what it means for Gympie.

The unfolding COVID-19 situation deepened overnight with the lockdown of Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, while Mater Mothers' Hospital was forced to send some staff home.

This comes as a new case was linked to the PA Hospital and someone else who visited the maternity section of Mater Mothers' and a nearby coffee shop tested positive to COVID-19.

Current Hervey Bay situation:

North of Gympie, the Hervey Bay area is still under investigation after a Bundaberg woman tested positive and is now in isolation at Bundaberg Hospital.

Queensland Health has been asked to clarify where the link to Hervey Bay came from, but are yet to provide this information.

It is understood that the sample may have possibly been taken in Bundaberg and sent to Hervey Bay's rapid response lab for confirmation, causing the confusion regarding the region the test was linked to, but again, Queensland Health has not responded to repeated requests for information.

Currently there are no special directions for anyone that has been in Hervey Bay to get tested or isolate, unless they have symptoms.

Sunshine Coast cases:

On the Sunshine Coast, eight patients are currently being treated at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, but all of these were acquired overseas.

Queensland Health said the Bokarina hospital had been providing support as part of a statewide approach to COVID-19 by accepting and caring for overseas acquired cases from hotel quarantine.

The department did not say when the new cases were detected or when they were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Health to date has recorded 1466 cases of COVID-19, 78 of which are active.

'Likely' the lockdown will be extended:

Queenslanders are 'likely' to spend Easter in isolation, as infectious disease experts are expecting the lockdown will be extended beyond 5pm Thursday.

Griffith University infectious disease expert Nigel McMillan said he expected the lockdown to be extended.

"I think they're going to obviously wait until the last minute (Wednesday) to see what the numbers look like overnight," he said on Tuesday.

"My gut feeling is if we get similar numbers (Wednesday) as we have today (Tuesday), then we will go for another couple of days.

"If I was to give odds, I would say yes, it will be extended."

Directions remain the same:

The instructions for all Gympie residents remain the same.

If you have been to Brisbane since March 20, you must only leave your home for the following reasons: food, exercise, health care and for essential work.

All Gympie residents along with the rest of Queensland are required to wear a mask inside where you cannot socially distance such as in shopping centres, public transport, rideshare, hospitals, cinemas, libraries and workplaces where it is safe to do so.

No more than 30 guests are allowed in your home, unless you have been to Brisbane since March 20 in which case you are only allowed two guests.

If you have any symptoms, you can get tested at the drive through fever clinic at 12 Henry St, Gympie (Gympie Hospital) from 8am till 12pm any day of the week. You must call 1300 163 044 prior to attendance to register.

You can also get tested at Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology located at 14 Mary St Gympie and no bookings are required. They are open 8am-12pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 8:30am-12:30pm Saturday.

