Unfinished youth hub already a popular place for skaters
PEOPLE excited about using the new youth skate park are being urged to at least wait until the venue opens following a spate of break-ins.
A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said on Facebook that people had been breaking into the construction area after hours and skating on un-cured concrete.
"Not only is accessing a construction zone unsafe but there's also potential to permanently damage the skate surfaces before the park is even finished,” he said.
"We have upgraded security at the site with increased CCTV coverage and extra patrols so we can keep a closer eye on what's happening after hours.”
He asked anybody who witnessed suspicious behaviour at the site to phone the police.
"Let's work together to take care of our region's facilities for everyone's benefit,” he said.