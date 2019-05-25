UNFAIR: Invisible Wide Bay candidate to net $24k for effort
EVERYONE loves criticising politicians for supposedly being paid for very little result.
But what about those who get cheques for even less than that?
It's a situation worth watching in the Wide Bay thanks to the law which reimburses $2.75 per primary vote if candidates get above 4 per cent.
Consider Tim Jerome's situation.
He had a steady stream of media releases and comment, turned up to every policy debate and was a fixture with wife Jo at pre-poll and polling booths. For his effort - likely knowing toppling the major parties was a long shot - he's about to lose $20,000 (story page 4).
The there's One Nation's Aaron Vico.
Aside from an online profile which reads like a political Tinder profile written for a shy friend, Mr Vico never responded to any questions, showed up for any policy debate, or even circulated a photo.
Frankly he's lucky no one lodged a missing persons report during the campaign - not that it'd do any good because clearly no one would recognise him.
Even one of the party's advocates at pre-poll was backing Jerome.
And for this non-effort Mr Vico (or the party) is likely to be returned about $24,000 in taxpayer money.
Perhaps candidates should have to prove they've at least been in an electorate before they're entitled to cash.