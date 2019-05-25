UNFAIR: Invisible Wide Bay candidate to net $24k for effort

Wide Bay's One Nation candidate is set to be reimbursed $24,000 despite apparently making no effort at all in the federal election.

EVERYONE loves criticising politicians for supposedly being paid for very little result.

But what about those who get cheques for even less than that?

It's a situation worth watching in the Wide Bay thanks to the law which reimburses $2.75 per primary vote if candidates get above 4 per cent.

Consider Tim Jerome's situation.

He had a steady stream of media releases and comment, turned up to every policy debate and was a fixture with wife Jo at pre-poll and polling booths. For his effort - likely knowing toppling the major parties was a long shot - he's about to lose $20,000 (story page 4).

The there's One Nation's Aaron Vico.

Aside from an online profile which reads like a political Tinder profile written for a shy friend, Mr Vico never responded to any questions, showed up for any policy debate, or even circulated a photo.

Frankly he's lucky no one lodged a missing persons report during the campaign - not that it'd do any good because clearly no one would recognise him.

Even one of the party's advocates at pre-poll was backing Jerome.

And for this non-effort Mr Vico (or the party) is likely to be returned about $24,000 in taxpayer money.

Perhaps candidates should have to prove they've at least been in an electorate before they're entitled to cash.