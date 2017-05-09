Unemployed, students need boost not barriers

ATTEMPTS to boost employment are always welcome, but it seems the Federal Government is intent on doing the opposite.
Unemployment is a big problem in our region, yet those exploring higher education are facing not only higher fees, but repayments starting much earlier - all of which leaves people feeling like they're simply spinning their wheels in place.
Of course, if you do earn a degree, then there's the pesky part of getting a job.
As many people know it's much easier said than done.
My first university study ended with six months unemployment followed by a job in a fast food.
I was not alone - Australian Bureau of Statistics data reports 4.1% of university graduates were unemployed at the start of this year, significantly up from the 1.9% recorded the year before.
Now, though, with the continued push to get people into work, a demerit system for "bludgers” (itself a discouraging term) is being put forward.
Every system has its abusers, but the reality is those who are doing the right thing will be - if not caught up themselves - feeling like they're being kicked while down.
And demoralising those who are trying their best is a bad idea.