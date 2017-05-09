Unemployed, students need boost not barriers

Education and welfare changes will hurt more than help those looking for work.

ATTEMPTS to boost employment are always welcome, but it seems the Federal Government is intent on doing the opposite.

Unemployment is a big problem in our region, yet those exploring higher education are facing not only higher fees, but repayments starting much earlier - all of which leaves people feeling like they're simply spinning their wheels in place.

Of course, if you do earn a degree, then there's the pesky part of getting a job.

As many people know it's much easier said than done.

My first university study ended with six months unemployment followed by a job in a fast food.

I was not alone - Australian Bureau of Statistics data reports 4.1% of university graduates were unemployed at the start of this year, significantly up from the 1.9% recorded the year before.

Now, though, with the continued push to get people into work, a demerit system for "bludgers” (itself a discouraging term) is being put forward.

Every system has its abusers, but the reality is those who are doing the right thing will be - if not caught up themselves - feeling like they're being kicked while down.

And demoralising those who are trying their best is a bad idea.