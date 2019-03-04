Unearthed Streetwear owner reveals future of Gympie store

Jan (left) and Tracey of Unearthed Streetwear announce the sale of the Gympie business on their Facebook page.

Jan (left) and Tracey of Unearthed Streetwear announce the sale of the Gympie business on their Facebook page. Contributed

OUTGOING Unearthed Streetwear owner Tracey Clarke says she's sad to say goodbye to the popular Gympie business after 15 years of hard work, but believes the timing is right for her to move on.

Mrs Clarke shared news of the Mary St business' sale with its 8,500 plus Facebook followers last week, recounting the story of Unearthed's beginnings which "all started with a dream”.

"So proud of what Jan and I have achieved,” Mrs Clarke's post read.

"We have built Unearthed Streetwear up over 15 amazing years. A love of fashion and a dream of owning my own business led to our success story. Over the years we have made so many wonderful friends through our shops in Gympie, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"Our journey hasn't been with out its hurdles. Numerous floods, break-ins and the GFC to name a few. We survived it all and are all the stronger for it. It has definitely been challenging but we have enjoyed every moment and have no regrets.

"It's time now for us to start a new chapter and have a long overdue holiday.”

Elaborating on why she made the call to pull up stumps on her time at Unearthed, Mrs Clarke said she was prioritising spending more time with her young family and tackling new challenges on her bucket list.

She said she would be proud of her success in transforming the store from humble beginnings to one of Gympie's most popular clothing outlets.

"After 15 years I just felt like it was time to do something else,” she said.

"It was very hard, (the store) is a bit like my baby, but I've made a decision and I think it's for the best. It'll be nice to have a holiday too, when you're the owner of a small business you don't get to have a holiday.

"Being able to spend time with my family is very important, I have a 5-year-old son who's growing up really quickly.

"I'm really proud of what I've done, we built this store from nothing. We created an online store which is a really big part of running a business now, and we've been able to attract really good brands.

"It's something I've ticked off the bucket list and it's time to move on to the next. I hope the new owners enjoy 15 years of their own now.”

Mrs Clarke said she had been helping the new owners settle in to the business since their takeover began last Friday, and she would likely remain in Gympie and "relax for a bit” before deciding on her next move.

A constant advocate for local businesses and their owners, Mrs Clarke said she hoped Unearthed's loyal customers would continue to support the store throughout its next chapter.