Undiscovered no more: Imbil caterer claims baking crown

TOP COOK: Imbil baker Marina Taylor, with Jackson, Ella and Sarea Taylor, will be gracing the Gympie Yellow Pages cover.

A FAMILY recipe for Greek biscuits has crowned Imbil's Marina Taylor as Gympie's Undiscovered Baking Legend.

For her culinary capabilities, Mrs Taylor will be championed on the front cover of the 2017/18 Gympie Yellow Pages, along with her winning recipe.

It is an amusing twist for the Queensland Country Women's Association member and charity caterer, who said she would prefer to shy away from the limelight.

In fact, she had not yet told people of her success, and was not aware the cover photo was a prize in the competition, which she took part in chiefly to help the QCWA.

"If it weren't for the QCWA I wouldn't have even entered.”

With it all done and dusted now, though, she said she was nevertheless "thrilled” to have taken the crown.

"I feel honoured to be featured on the cover of the Yellow Pages and White Pages books,” she said.

"This recipe has been in our family for at least five generations, however my mother was the first cook in the family to write it down.”

The search for Gympie's best baker is the a result of a partnership between the Yellow Pages and the QCWA.

The first of its kind venture will have all Gympie directories used to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of the state's largest volunteer women's organisation, the QCWA, their love of food and the areas' finest baker.

Mrs Taylor won the hearts (and mouths) of a panel of judges from the Yellow Pages and QCWA, after she entered the online competition, demonstrating creativity in baking as well as best describing why she deserved to win.

Not only will Marina feature on the front cover of this year's Yellow Pages Gympie book, but her tantalising Greek biscuits recipe and ingredients will also appear on the inside front cover for local residents to enjoy, alongside details of the phenomenal work that the QCWA does in the area.

Talking about the campaign, Sensis spokesperson Erin Williamson said, "We are extremely proud to partner with the Country Women's Association for this year's Yellow Pages covers program.

"It is a fitting partnership as we share a common goal of helping, supporting and connecting the community with the things that matter.

"We also have a mutual love of food - and cannot wait to see the nation's undiscovered bakers revealed across our directories over the coming months.”

Distribution of the 2017/18 Gympie Yellow Pages book featuring Marina Taylor will take place from 29 April.

For those in need of a Yellow Pages directory they can be ordered at www.directoryselect.com.au.

To find out more about the Undiscovered Baking Legends campaign visit https://www.yellowpages.com.au/baking-legends

To find out more about the CWA in your area, visit https://qcwa.org.au/.