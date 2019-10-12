Menu
Gympie Cricket at One Mile Valleys V Wests - Lovedeep Singh
UNDERWAY NOW: Clash of the titans at One Mile

JOSH PRESTON
12th Oct 2019 1:21 PM
A SUPER Saturday of local cricket will be headlined by a showdown between bitter rivals Harlequins and Colts tomorrow afternoon.

Both sides have made a strong start to the new season, with the Harlequins unbeaten after three rounds and last year's premiers not far behind on two wins.

MORE CRICKET

- Why 'Caveman' is key to a knockout Gympie Gold win today

- Vital captain's knock helps Gold put Nambour on the ropes

That match begins on Kozminsky Oval at the One Mile complex, while Kenilworth and Wests clash on Spencer Oval and Valleys make the trip to face Murgon.

All the action starts at 12.30pm, with results to be published next week in The Gympie Times.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - Round 4

Colts v Harlequins - Kozminsky Oval

Kenilworth v Wests - Spencer Oval

Murgon v Valleys - Murgon Sports Ground

Round 3 Results

HARLEQUINS 8/155 J McClintock 40 (N.O.), DJ Shepperson 36, D Steifvater 4/21, R Venn 2/17 defeated Gympie Valleys 95 W Wust 40, MM Reen 2/8, DJ Shepperson 2/19 at Spencer Oval

Western Gympie 106 A Brogden 28, CD Osborn 4/44, A Mallett 3/16, C Crush 2/18 defeated by Colts 5/107 S Lang 27, W Sleeman 2/38 at Kozminsky Oval.

Murgon District 183 J Currin 4, M Springate 30, J Woods 3/33, TT Kross 2/11, SJ Ledger 2/26 defeated Kenilworth 135 J Woods 52, J Currin 5/26, R Sommerfeld 2/32, G Brown 2/33 at Murgon Sports Ground

Round 4, Saturday October 12 - Colts vs Harlequins, Kenilworth vs Western Gympie, Murgon District vs Gympie Valleys

Gympie Times

