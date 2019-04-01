Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Bertrand with a Queensland Funeral Transfers van
Richard Bertrand with a Queensland Funeral Transfers van Contributed
Crime

Undertaker's charge downgraded over rooftop corpse

Amber Hooker
by
1st Apr 2019 12:29 PM | Updated: 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN undertaker potentially faces a shorter term of imprisonment for misconduct with a corpse after a baby's body fell off the roof of a vehicle he was allegedly driving near Eumundi last year.

Richard John Bertrand, of Gracemere in Central Queensland, was present in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning as prosecutor Nichale Bool offered no evidence on the more serious charge under section 236 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum five years' imprisonment and must be dealt with in District Court.

Mr Bertrand was formally charged with the replacement offence under another section 236 of the Criminal Code.

"That on the 28 of November, 2018 at Verrierdale you without lawful justification or excuse, neglected to safely transport human remains which is a duty undertaking to be performed by you," Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin read.

The replacement charge carries a maximum two years' imprisonment, and can be dealt with in the magistrates court.

Mr Bertrand did not enter a plea today, nor was he required to.

Mr Bertrand was charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering after Sunshine Coast workers found a deceased infant's body on the roadside on November28.

It had allegedly fallen from the moving vehicle while in transit from Rockhampton to a Brisbane morgue after Mr Bertrand and another driver stopped in Eumundi and transferred bodies between vehicles bound for different locations.

Ms Bool told the court the facts of the replacement charge remained the same as those of the initial charge.

Mr Bertrand was granted bail and his matter will return to court on April 29.

During proceedings Magistrate McLaughlin confirmed Mr Bertrand's occupation as an undertaker with his lawyer, Evan Cooper, as he said he had never encountered the charges before.

"I am trying to imagine what circumstances the charge could apply other than that," he said.

editors picks funeral director maroochydore magistrates court misconduct of a corpse scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Truck crash leaves woman in serious condition

    premium_icon UPDATE: Truck crash leaves woman in serious condition

    Breaking A woman is in a serious condition after a truck and car crash on the Wide Bay Highway.

    • 1st Apr 2019 1:09 PM
    Airline baggage rort exposed

    premium_icon Airline baggage rort exposed

    News Fee Fighters: Airline baggage rort exposed

    Troubled Big W to shut stores

    premium_icon Troubled Big W to shut stores

    Business Hundreds of jobs are set to go

    Eat local month on the horizon

    premium_icon Eat local month on the horizon

    News Gympie region gets set to enjoy 5th annual GourMAY event