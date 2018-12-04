Undercover cops catch chef on meth 'eight ball' deal

A chef with a lengthy drug history has been jailed for coordinating methamphetamine and MDMA deals for undercover police.

A CHEF with a lengthy drug history has been jailed for coordinating methamphetamine and MDMA deals for undercover police.

Hugo Charles Fabre, 50, pleaded guilty yesterday to taking a police officer to buy three "eight balls" or about 10.5g of methamphetamine in north Brisbane August 2016.

Fabre also pleaded guilty to taking another police officer to buy 1g of MDMA at Doonan later that month.

His criminal history dated back to 1986 and included repeated breaches of probation orders and bail orders.

Fabre was arrested in September after failing to front Maroochydore District Court earlier in the year to be sentenced on the charges.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said his client was a qualified chef with a drug problem.

"It is only him that can sort it out really," Mr Lewis said.

He said his client was a facilitator of the drug deals, not the actual supplier.

Judge Gary Long said Fabre's consistent inability to deal with his drug addiction was behind his offending.

He sentenced Fabre to two years, three months and 14 days in jail, setting a parole release date of September 29 next year.