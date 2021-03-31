Menu
Dylan Jason Beighton pleasded guilty in Gympie District Court to supplying drugs.
Crime

Undercover cop busts meth dealer in the act at Gympie pub

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 12:30 AM
A 20-year-old Gympie man has been given a jail term with immediate parole after being caught by an undercover officer while trying to broker a drug deal.

Dylan Jason Beighton pleaded guilty to supplying methylamphetamine after he was caught at a Gympie hotel on March 22, 2020 making a deal to sell 0.238g of the drug for $150.

He was arrested as part of a police operation.

Beighton’s barrister told Gympie District Court Beighton never possessed the drugs in question. He’d taken a person to someone else who could supply them, he said.

The barrister said Beighton’s drug problem started he was 15, when his father committed suicide.

Gympie District Court heard Beighton’s drug problems started after his father took his own life.
He was then kicked out of home when he was 16, and made friends with other drug users.

Beighton’s homelessness ended in the middle of 2020, when he asked his mother to help him with a methamphetamine problem that had caused him legal trouble.

Last month the 20-year-old was sentenced to two years probation for breaking into a property in early 2020 to stealing ammunition he planned to use to buy drugs.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to nine months jail with immediate parole.
Judge Jennifer Rosengren said this was a clear sign of someone with a drug problem.

Ms Rosengren said she took her hat off to Beighton if he had, as he claimed, broken away from those groups of friends and was trying to turn his life around.

She sentenced him to nine months jail with immediate parole.

