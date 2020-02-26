UNDER HIS EYE: Arndt Lydias contribute to cycle of abuse, disrespect

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has publicly supported Bettine ARndt for tweeting that Rowan Baxter could have been “driven too far” when he incinerated his estranged wife and children.

I APPLAUD LNP Leader Deb Frecklington on her promise to legislate against “coercive control”, for emergency payments of $2000 to help women leave abusive relationships and technology to warn victims when their tormentors get close.

It is a start.

Ms Frecklington, a lawyer who has helped victims of domestic violence in the South Burnett, unveiled her suite of reforms yesterday and committed to a full review of how the criminal justice system can better protect domestic violence victims.

Bettina Arndt on Studio 10.

At the same time, Gympie High hosted footy legends Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett, who spoke with students about social issues including domestic violence. Giving our boys regular proximity to strong, decent male role models is half the battle - upstanding, respectful men who are heroes young men will want to emulate.

Darius Boyd. Brisbane Broncos training at Red Hill. Pic Peter Wallis

At the other end of the spectrum are the Aunt Lydias of society; women like Pauline Hanson and Bettina Arndt who cannot free themselves from the unconscious bias that males are more valuable than females.

The Emmy-winning drama series Handmaid’s Tale illustrates the dystopian horrors of Gilead. Gilead, which features Aunt Lydia, who seems to delight in oppressing and torturing the innocent fertile young women of Gilead on behalf of her zealous overlords. Picture: Take Five/Hulu

Terrifyingly, Hanson has been assigned deputy chair of the upcoming family law inquiry.

It is an affront and a setback not just for victims of domestic violence, but for all women. For society’s sake, she must be removed.