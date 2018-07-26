UNDER FIRE: Gympie RSL Club's Sunday special meeting

RSL ROW: Gympie RSL Club members have been invited to a special general meeting on Sunday to consider a motion of no confidence in the club's 2017 committee.

RSL ROW: Gympie RSL Club members have been invited to a special general meeting on Sunday to consider a motion of no confidence in the club's 2017 committee. Arthur Gorrie

A SPECIAL general meeting of Gympie RSL Club members has been called for Sunday to discuss a motion of no confidence in the club's 2017 committee.

The meeting appears to be a continuation of significant tension within the club about now-defunct plans to shift at lest some club operations to the Gympie Golf Club.

The meeting is also set to discuss a motion ruling out any future change of venue.

The meeting will be held in the club's Orchid Room on Sunday at 10am.