Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RSL ROW: Gympie RSL Club members have been invited to a special general meeting on Sunday to consider a motion of no confidence in the club's 2017 committee.
RSL ROW: Gympie RSL Club members have been invited to a special general meeting on Sunday to consider a motion of no confidence in the club's 2017 committee. Arthur Gorrie
News

UNDER FIRE: Gympie RSL Club's Sunday special meeting

Arthur Gorrie
by
26th Jul 2018 10:42 AM

A SPECIAL general meeting of Gympie RSL Club members has been called for Sunday to discuss a motion of no confidence in the club's 2017 committee.

The meeting appears to be a continuation of significant tension within the club about now-defunct plans to shift at lest some club operations to the Gympie Golf Club.

The meeting is also set to discuss a motion ruling out any future change of venue.

The meeting will be held in the club's Orchid Room on Sunday at 10am.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

    VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

    News A MAJOR operation was underway with the recovery of a tour bus on Fraser Island.

    'Very mixed emotions' after bravery recognition

    premium_icon 'Very mixed emotions' after bravery recognition

    News Gympie man Adam Whitehouse looks back with sadness on a tragic day

    Do we have another Landcare winner this year?

    premium_icon Do we have another Landcare winner this year?

    News Nominations open for Gympie region to seek back-to-back win

    SALES BOOM: Curra is hot property

    premium_icon SALES BOOM: Curra is hot property

    News Gympie real estate prices heading north - in more ways than one

    Local Partners