UNDER ATTACK: It's Gympie pandemonium as birds attack

IT'S pandemonium in Gympie region as the regular corella invasion hits home.

The pine trees near Myall and Jane Streets are under regular and noisy attack and residents possibly can be thankful for small mercies as the birds live up to their collective noun - a pandemonium.

Reports from all over coastal Australia, from wesst to east, indicate we are not the only ones to find ourselves in the middle of a small parrot invasion.

In 2017, apparently a bad year for this phenomenon, the birds seem to have been especially troublesome in Geraldton on the west coast and Nowra on the east.

Although the birds generally eat seeds, including pine cone fragments, they sometimes seem to just like a chew, on just about anything.

The birds' eating, or just plain chewing habits were described as "ferocious” in one coast city, Nowra, where in 2017, they seemed to be setting out to eat almost everything, stripping many trees of various kinds and attacking even the rubber seal around windows, skylights and street lights.

Air conditioning units were not safe either as any chewable insulation or seals were considered fair game.

Structural and cladding timber has also often been on their menu, causing alarm to home and shed owners wondering where the destruction would stop.

In Gympie they are not usually too much of an annoyance, except for the sometimes incredibly loud noise as they party into the night, hundreds at a time in trees such as those in Memorial Park.

Now it is the pine trees near Myall and Pine Streets that seem to be the target.

Neighbours report trees being stripped bare in some cases.