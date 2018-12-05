Undefeated Comets exceed expectations, one player especially

TOP SHOOTER: Cooloola Comets Michael Steinhardt was pin point accurate on the weekend.

BASKETBALL: The Cooloola Comets men won the B-grade grand final of the Dalby tournament last weekend 69-21 against Kingaroy.

Three Gympie sides - men's, women's and mixed, travelled down to play and it was the men's side that exceeded expectations.

"It's our youngest men's side that we have ever taken away,” Comets advisor Miguel Galy said.

"We had three 17-year-olds and the rest were 22 and under.

Comets men's side celebrate a great win over Kingaroy.

"We expected they would play well and they were competitive and they did much better than I expected.”

It was an undefeated run for the Comets and it shows Gympie basketball has a strong future.

"It means we have a good young program which is what Gympie men's has suffered with in the past,” Galy said.

Despite a solid team performance, Michael Steinhardt was the standout.

"He was having trouble missing,” Galy said.

Basketball, Miguel Galy Reptors v Dinosaurs. LEEROY TODD

"Michael hit three 3-pointers in a row. He has been one of the top players.”

The women's side had a tougher road than the men.

"Changing players made it difficult and they struggled but they still were on the court playing,” he said.

"They managed to have a strong side for their last game of the tournament.”

Similar to the men, the mixed side surprised themselves to get to the grand final but was defeated.

"We played this side in our second game and they blew us out of the water again,” Galy said.

"We were in awe of them half the time.”

Basketball grand finals this Sunday, December 9 from 9am at the Pavilion.