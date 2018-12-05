Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP SHOOTER: Cooloola Comets Michael Steinhardt was pin point accurate on the weekend.
TOP SHOOTER: Cooloola Comets Michael Steinhardt was pin point accurate on the weekend. LEEROY TODD
News

Undefeated Comets exceed expectations, one player especially

Rebecca Singh
by
5th Dec 2018 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: The Cooloola Comets men won the B-grade grand final of the Dalby tournament last weekend 69-21 against Kingaroy.

Three Gympie sides - men's, women's and mixed, travelled down to play and it was the men's side that exceeded expectations.

"It's our youngest men's side that we have ever taken away,” Comets advisor Miguel Galy said.

"We had three 17-year-olds and the rest were 22 and under.

Comets men's side celebrate a great win over Kingaroy.
Comets men's side celebrate a great win over Kingaroy.

"We expected they would play well and they were competitive and they did much better than I expected.”

It was an undefeated run for the Comets and it shows Gympie basketball has a strong future.

"It means we have a good young program which is what Gympie men's has suffered with in the past,” Galy said.

Despite a solid team performance, Michael Steinhardt was the standout.

"He was having trouble missing,” Galy said.

Basketball, Miguel Galy Reptors v Dinosaurs.
Basketball, Miguel Galy Reptors v Dinosaurs. LEEROY TODD

"Michael hit three 3-pointers in a row. He has been one of the top players.”

The women's side had a tougher road than the men.

"Changing players made it difficult and they struggled but they still were on the court playing,” he said.

"They managed to have a strong side for their last game of the tournament.”

Similar to the men, the mixed side surprised themselves to get to the grand final but was defeated.

"We played this side in our second game and they blew us out of the water again,” Galy said.

"We were in awe of them half the time.”

Basketball grand finals this Sunday, December 9 from 9am at the Pavilion.

gympie basketball association gympie sport michael steinhardt whatson women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Where to catch live shows in the Gympie region this weekend

    premium_icon Where to catch live shows in the Gympie region this weekend

    News Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:42 PM
    Urgent recall for popular pie brand

    Urgent recall for popular pie brand

    News There are fears the pies may contain glass

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:09 PM
    ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    premium_icon ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    Health Mandatory reporting laws could be dangerous, the AMA argues

    Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

    Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

    News Time is running out to get your ticket

    Local Partners